CCM Community Promise Expands, Putting Homeownership Within Reach of More Americans

Program adds 15 news MSAs, offers $6,500 grant to qualified homebuyers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help more Americans become homeowners, CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is expanding CCM Community Promise, an affordable loan solution for qualified borrowers. The popular down payment assistance program is now available in 15 new MSAs including Cleveland, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Dallas, and St. Louis. The original program debuted last year in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

CCM Community Promise expands to include 15 new MSAs in the popular down payment assistance program, which offers a $6,500 grant to qualified homebuyers. (PRNewswire)

CCM Community Promise offers an affordable loan solution for qualified first-time homebuyers who currently reside in an eligible census tract. The program provides new homeowners with a $6,500 grant that can be used for down payment and/or closing cost assistance. The new home can be purchased anywhere in the U.S.

"Over the last year, CCM Community Promise has helped nearly 100 borrowers in underrepresented populations become homeowners," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "As demand grows, we're giving homebuyers who live in 15 new qualifying communities extra purchasing power and putting homeownership within reach for as many people as possible."

In addition to the borrower grant, CCM Community Promise does not have any income limitations commonly associated with other down payment assistance programs. The program can be used for 10-, 15-, 20-, or 30-year fixed-rate mortgages or 5-, 7-, and 10-year adjustable-rate mortgages. To check eligibility, borrowers should visit CCM.com to find a loan officer in their qualifying region.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number three retail mortgage lender, with more than 7,000 employees operating over 800 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

