Introducing the C1 Kids Ebike: The Perfect Gift for Children Combining Fun, Safety, and Innovation with an Impressive 50-mile Range

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the expert in long-range electric bikes, has recently announced the official release of the Himiway C1 Kids Ebike, just in time for Christmas. This innovative electric balance bike is the perfect gift for children aged 4-12, combining fun, safety, and innovation with an impressive range of up to 50 miles per charge. The C1 Kids Ebike is now available for purchase on the Himiway official website for $799.

The Himiway C1 Kids Ebike is a specially designed electric balance bike for children, featuring a unique design and exceptional performance. Boasting a robust 350W motor with three-speed options of 7, 13, and 15 mph, this bike is perfect for kids of all skill levels. Safety is a top priority with the C1, which features both hydraulic and electronic braking systems, as well as a safer thumb throttle.

One of the standout features of the C1 Kids Ebike is its long-lasting 36V 10Ah battery life, offering an impressive range of up to 50 miles per charge and 7-8 hours of use. Its strong 6061 aluminum alloy frame supports up to 165 lbs, accommodating various ages and sizes. These outstanding features make the C1 the top choice for families seeking a safe, fun, and legal children's electric bike.

The COO of Himiway emphasizes the importance of safety and innovation in creating the C1 Kids Ebike, stating, "Our goal was to design a bike that not only provides endless fun for children but also prioritizes their safety and well-being while offering an exceptional range per charge." The lead product designer adds, "We carefully considered every aspect of the C1 Kids Ebike to ensure that it meets the highest standards of safety, performance, and battery life."

The Himiway C1 has undergone rigorous testing to ensure kids's safety, meeting the safety standards for children's products in the US. With CPSIA certification and compliance with ASTM regulations, you can trust that the C1 is completely safe and lawful for your children to enjoy.

To purchase the C1 Kids Ebike and learn about any promotional offers or discounts available, please visit the Himiway official website. Himiway is a leading e-bike brand committed to innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction, providing a range of high-quality, cutting-edge products to customers worldwide.

