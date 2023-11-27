NWTN and Partners to Exhibit Technologies for Full Clean Energy Value Chain at COP28 in Dubai, UAE

NWTN exhibit to feature augmented reality interactive experience that guides visitors through the entire clean energy value chain and highlights how NWTN and its partners aim to develop solutions from energy generation to energy storage, and energy utilization.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN" or the "Company"), today announced plans to exhibit, with its partners, technologies for the entire clean energy value chain during COP28 UAE from November 30, 2023 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

COP28 is part of The United Nations Climate Change Conferences held yearly under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ("UNFCCC"). It serves as the formal meeting of the UNFCCC parties (Conference of the Parties, COP) to negotiate and agree on actions to tackle climate change, limit emissions, and halt global warming.

NWTN will be joined in its COP28 exhibition by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and China Construction. The joint 150-square-meter exhibition stand will be located at COP28 Technology and Innovation Hub 2, booth No.74.

The exhibit will feature a unique augmented reality interactive experience that guides visitors through the entire clean energy value chain story, from energy generation to energy storage and energy utilization.

Starting at an apple tree that pays tribute to Sir Isaac Newton, the Company's namesake who accelerated the transition to a new Age of Enlightenment and Reason, this experience provides a journey along a path that will demonstrate how NWTN working with its partners aim to promote passenger centric mobility solutions, and a cleaner energy ecosystem.

NWTN is working with its partners to provide and facilitate the clean energy and technology solutions required for rapidly growing economies like the UAE. The exhibit's augmented reality experience will show how NWTN is working with its partners to develop solutions for the entire clean energy value chain, including:

Energy generation technologies, such as hydrogen energy, solar energy, and wind energy

Energy storage from battery facilities to hydrogen tanks

Energy use: NWTN Mobility Technologies

NWTN, headquartered in Dubai, UAE and listed on Nasdaq, seeks to provide mobility solutions that can help build infrastructure for a zero emissions future. The exhibit's augmented reality interactive experience will include as part of the journey the Rabdan MUSE, the first of NWTN's smart passenger vehicles. MUSE is a large flagship "smart passenger vehicle" with futuristic styling, immense power and long range, ultimate comfort, and a unique passenger-centric digital infotainment system. It focuses on a passenger-centric, comfortable, and intelligent riding experience. This will be its second public display, following its unveiling during the annual Monterey Car Week in August 2023.

Please view the NWTN COP28 display and augmented reality interactive experience at:

COP28 Technology and Innovation Hub 2 (No.74).

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries and Europe.

For further information, please visit: www.nwtn.ae

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events (including, but not limited to, the anticipated benefits of its partnerships) that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results (including, but not limited to, the success of NWTN's partnerships in developing clean energy solutions) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in NWTN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible NWTN to predict those events or how they may affect NWTN. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in NWTN's forward-looking statements occurs, NWTN's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in NWTN's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and NWTN assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

