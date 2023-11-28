Insights into the 3rd International New Materials Industry Conference

BENGBU, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd International New Materials Industry Conference held in Bengbu, Anhui Province attracted many participants, where various cutting-edge new materials were unveiled, and new scenes, market segments and trends of the new materials industry were displayed, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Bengbu Municipal Committee.

Among others, bio-based materials made from corn and straw by BBCA Group are quite noteworthy. These materials mark technical breakthroughs in the core process of polylactic acid preparation and full-chain use of straw covering sugar, polylactic acid, and related products. Being environmentally friendly, they have an advantage in clothing, tableware, wall panels etc.

Another eye-catching material is nano ceramic aluminum alloy developed by the Anhui (Huaibei) Ceramic-Aluminum New Materials Research Institute of Shanghai Jiaotong University. Nano ceramic aluminum alloy features high strength, high toughness and fatigue resistance, which make it suitable for national defense, aerospace, lightweight automotive structures and more.

Supported by rapid advancements and innovations, the new materials industry will lead global technological and industrial transformations. As the demand for sustainable development continues to grow, the demand for new materials will continue to increase. Products, technologies and models based on or related to new materials will be constantly updated. These innovations will provide huge impetus for green development.

