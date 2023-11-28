TurboTenant increases renters insurance adoption by 30% in one week using Sure's API

All-in-one rental management software provider expands its partnership with Sure to increase access to renters insurance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with TurboTenant , an all-in-one online property management solution, to drive greater adoption of renters insurance. To connect more tenants with renters insurance, TurboTenant chose to expand its partnership with Sure because no other company could compete with Sure's technology, speed to market, experience, and technical support. Using Sure's technology, TurboTenant is helping more tenants secure the protection they need while empowering landlords to manage all aspects of the rental process through a unified solution.

To offer access to renters insurance, TurboTenant was first using Sure's iFrame technology for its dynamic interface. The partnership quickly expanded after TurboTenant discovered they needed a different implementation solution to best support their community of renters who preferred to use the TurboTenant platform on mobile. To better serve its community and meet them where they are through a seamless experience, TurboTenant needed to deploy Sure's API integration to shift to a mobile-first customer experience.

"Over 90% of our renters are on mobile, so while the iFrame was a great way to dip our toe in the water with renters insurance, we needed a different long-term solution," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Our goal was to reduce friction for tenants so they can have access to the coverage they need to protect their belongings and the rental property without leaving the TurboTenant platform. Our partnership with Sure was the linchpin to help make it happen."

The process from development to release took only two months, with only a couple of engineers on TurboTenant's developer team working on it in partnership with Sure's expert technologists. The API release proved to be an immediate success. Just one week after this implementation, TurboTenant saw a nearly 30% increase in adoption of binded renters insurance policies and an increased confidence in its ability to provide renters with a better user experience.

"Before with iFrame, if renters wanted to get insurance, it wasn't realistic for us to expect that would work smoothly when most of our renters were using mobile and we couldn't support that well," said Raj Karyampudi, Principal Product Manager at TurboTenant. "We feel more comfortable now that we can better support renters through our partnership with Sure."

To learn more about how Sure helped TurboTenant drive greater adoption of renters insurance, read the full case study .

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About TurboTenant

More than 450,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management software. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, lease agreements, and rent reporting. Please reach out to press@turbotenant.com for specific data requests.

