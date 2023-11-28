Yatra Online, Aramco Asia Join Hands to Address Regional Travel Demand

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), operating through its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, has formally announced a strategic partnership with Aramco Asia India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global energy leader Aramco. This collaboration aims to enrich Aramco Asia's corporate travel management with a focus on tailored service, cost-effectiveness, and cutting-edge technology.

As the largest corporate travel service provider and the third-largest online travel company in India, Yatra will cater to Aramco Asia's comprehensive travel requirements by simplifying the booking process and expanding travel choices. This move aligns with Aramco Asia's specific travel preferences and demonstrates Yatra's pledge to exemplary service.

Speaking on the partnership, Sabina Chopra, COO-Corporate Travel and Head - Industry Relations, Yatra Online Limited expressed enthusiasm about the new alliance, "We're delighted to welcome Aramco Asia as a valued client and partner. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, and we're excited to offer Aramco Asia our premier travel management services through our 'Yatra for Business' platform. Our quick customer onboarding and advanced technology reaffirm our dominance in the corporate travel domain. We are devoted to furnishing Aramco Asia with cost-effective and operationally efficient travel solutions."

Echoing this sentiment, Mohammed Al-Herbish, Aramco Asia India Managing Director, noted, "This strategic partnership will provide Aramco Asia with the opportunity to avail the efficient and reliable travel services of Yatra Online. The collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and enhanced travel experience for our employees across Asia."

The partnership is set to deliver a comprehensive, high-touch travel management experience to Aramco Asia, aligning with the company's specific travel needs. Yatra's user-friendly platform will facilitate effortless bookings for flights, hotels, trains, and other ancillary services, for Aramco Asia's personnel. This integrated travel solution extends to Aramco Asia's subsidiaries in key Asian and Oceanic markets, including India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. With Yatra's global reach and technological prowess, the partnership is poised to optimize travel logistics and elevate the overall travel experience for Aramco Asia's employees.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with approximately 813 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

