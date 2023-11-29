AmeriWater, a Portfolio Company of Edgewater Capital Partners, Appoints Greg Reny as President & CEO

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriWater, an industry leader in the design, manufacture, installation and supply of water purification systems and services for dialysis, industrial and healthcare applications, today announced a new President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Reny. Mr. Reny succeeds former CEO, Dennis Mahoney, who will remain on the company's Board of Directors.

AmeriWater - The Water Purification Specialists (PRNewswire)

Mr. Reny is a medical technology executive with 30 years of cross-functional international business leadership experience. His background includes senior roles in sales, marketing, finance, business development and general management at several companies including W.R. Grace & Co., Fresenius Medical Care, Cantel Medical, STERIS Plc and Evoqua. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Renal business unit at STERIS, which was divested by STERIS to Evoqua in 2022.

"Greg's impressive background in MedTech and the renal industry makes him an excellent choice to lead the company forward toward our goal of company growth through product development, end market expansion and innovation," said Ryan Meany, Managing Partner at Edgewater Capital Partners.

"I am thrilled to be joining AmeriWater as CEO. I look forward to connecting with the talented team as we endeavor together towards a very bright and exciting future for the company," said Mr. Reny.

About AmeriWater

AmeriWater is an industry leader in the design, manufacture, installation and supply of water treatment equipment and services. Our combination of top-quality products and services with a commitment to superior customer service makes AmeriWater an industry leader. AmeriWater's broad portfolio of custom and standard products include reverse osmosis, deionizers, filters, softeners, cooling tower filters and complete water treatment systems for dialysis. Products are duly certified and meet the most stringent FDA, ISO, Health Canada, Seismic and IEC/UL standards. Based in Dayton, Ohio, AmeriWater has a wide network of certified dealers located across the USA, Mexico and Canada, providing installation and around-the-clock service, seven days a week. Learn more at www.ameriwater.com.

About Edgewater Capital

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience and expertise in investing in the people, technology, and facilities to accelerate the growth trajectory of niche manufacturers of specialty chemicals, life sciences, advanced materials, and engineered components. Over twenty years of industry specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com.

Contact: Molly Fritts, mollyf@fh-group.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmeriWater