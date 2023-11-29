T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES CAPITAL APPRECIATION AND INCOME FUND

New mutual fund adds to the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation suite and is led by award-winning portfolio manager David Giroux and Farris Shuggi

BALTIMORE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global investment management firm, announced today the launch of the Capital Appreciation and Income Fund. The fund is an addition to the Capital Appreciation suite and seeks to generate strong risk-adjusted total returns through a combination of capital appreciation primarily from stocks, income from stock dividends, and interest income from the fund's fixed income holdings.

The Capital Appreciation and Income Fund is one of three vehicles within the Capital Appreciation suite, which also includes the Capital Appreciation Fund (Ticker: PRWCX) and the Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (Ticker: TCAF). It shares a common investment approach with other strategies in the suite by pursuing strong risk-adjusted returns, identifying undervalued investment opportunities, and exploiting market inefficiencies. The fund normally invests 50-70 percent of its net assets in fixed income and other debt instruments, and 30-50 percent of its net assets in common and preferred stocks. Compared to the Capital Appreciation Fund, the new fund will have more fixed income securities and fewer equities over time and is expected to be less volatile and generate more current income.

The Capital Appreciation and Income Fund is co-managed by award-winning portfolio manager David Giroux, CFA®, and Farris Shuggi, CFA®, head of Quantitative Equity, both at T. Rowe Price Investment Management (TRPIM). Giroux has more than 25 years of investing experience and manages the U.S. Capital Appreciation Strategy, including the Capital Appreciation Fund, which has outperformed its Morningstar peers for 15 consecutive calendar years1. He is a six-time nominee and two-time winner of Morningstar's Fund Manager of the Year award2 and he has also won 18 Best Fund awards from Lipper3. In addition to his portfolio management duties, he also serves as head of Investment Strategy and chief investment officer for TRPIM. Shuggi is a member of the Capital Appreciation Fund and the Small-Cap Value Fund Investment Advisory Committees, and he is a member of the TRPIM Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee. He has 15 years of investing experience and has previously served as a quantitative portfolio manager focusing on U.S. value.

The net expense ratio for Capital Appreciation and Income's Investor Class shares (Ticker: PRCFX) is 0.65% and the net expense ratio for its I Class shares (Ticker: PRCHX) is 0.5%. The fund's minimum initial investment amounts are $2,500 for the Investor Class shares and $500,000 for I Class shares.

David Giroux, Co-Portfolio Manager, Capital Appreciation and Income Fund

Head of Investment Strategy and Chief Investment Officer for TRPIM

"With the addition of the new Capital Appreciation and Income Fund, we're expanding the reach of our investment capabilities to a broader set of clients, especially those who prioritize current income and enhanced capital preservation. The new fund will operate with the same rigorous investment process that has long defined the entire U.S. Capital Appreciation Strategy, informed by deep analysis from our global research organization, robust market experience, and multiple perspectives and insights. Investors can expect to see the hallmark traits of our investing philosophy, including bottom-up portfolio construction, a contrarian approach, and a strong quality bias in security selection. And with Farris Shuggi as co-manager, we're integrating quantitative research to bolster our best thinking. I have worked closely with Farris and his quantitative research group over the past 13 years, and having seen their profoundly positive impact on returns for Capital Appreciation Fund shareholders, I am extremely excited to partner with Farris and his team on this new fund."

