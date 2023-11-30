Universal Technical Institute to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from December 6-7, 2023.

The Company's CFO, Troy Anderson, and VP of Corporate Finance, Matt Kempton, will present on Wednesday, December 6th at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one investor meetings held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here, as well as through the Events section of the Company's website here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with UTI management, please contact your Sidoti representative or the Company's investor relations team at UTI@Gateway-grp.com.

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

