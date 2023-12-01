Jason Crabb, Tina Campbell, and Matt Hagee among Featured Artists

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Difference Media releases their highly anticipated live choir album, "Heaven in this Place," available Friday, December 1, 2023, on all major digital platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. This musical masterpiece, and the first live album from the Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir, captures the essence of a transformative worship experience.

DIFFERENCE MEDIA RELEASES SOUL-ENRICHING ALBUM, "HEAVEN IN THIS PLACE" BY CORNERSTONE SANCTUARY CHOIR

Produced by award-winning producer and orchestrator Bradley Knight and recorded during an electrifying live concert at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, this album delivers both divine harmonies and powerful soloists that take the listener through a spiritual journey.

Featuring acclaimed artists such as GRAMMY and Dove Awards winner Jason Crabb, Tina Campbell (of Gospel duo Mary Mary), and the church's own Lead Pastor and accomplished vocalist Matt Hagee, the album blends traditional gospel sounds with contemporary expressions of faith.

"This project and process has been such a gift," said Cornerstone Church's Pastor Matt Hagee. "To see all of this come to fruition has been nothing short of miraculous. Difference Media, Cornerstone Church, our choir and congregation are so grateful to have contributed to this impactful album." "Heaven in this Place" reminds us all that when we come together, in spirit of unity, worship and thanksgiving, it is as close as we get to experiencing a piece of Heaven here on Earth.

Difference Media, a division of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, features some of the leading names in Gospel music, including Matt Hagee, Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir, John Hagee, and The Hagees. Difference Media works to make a difference in the world by telling the story of God's love and to promote, through music and media, His Word and the need for a personal relationship with Jesus Christ in producing and distributing culturally relevant media content for and to all nations, tribes, peoples, and languages.

