Maggie Q's ActivatedYou, Introduces the Latest Addition to Their Best-Selling Supplement, Morning Complete Mixed Berry Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivatedYou ® introduces a new flavor of their best-selling supplement: Morning Complete Mixed Berry . ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily wellness drink formulated with a thoughtfully selected blend of nutrients to help users begin each day with a healthy start and achieve their best state of well-being. This carefully crafted nutrient blend consists of 8 unique wellness-support blends designed to enhance your body's performance and help it function at its peak.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily dietary supplement beverage that embodies (PRNewswire)

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily dietary supplement beverage that embodies "wellness in a glass." In addition to the new Mixed Berry flavor, Morning Complete comes in two other delicious flavors: Apple Cinnamon and Citrus Medley. This comprehensive formula combines metabolic support, probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, fiber-rich prebiotics, green superfoods, adaptogens, and liver support blends. By harnessing the power of nutrient-rich green vegetables, Morning Complete delivers essential fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and health-supporting antioxidants. It actively nurtures gut health, fostering the growth of beneficial bacteria for a flourishing microbiome. With carefully selected ingredients that bolster holistic well-being, this blend supports liver and cellular function, supports your body's defenses against oxidative stress, and helps promote mental clarity.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Wellness Blend Ingredients

Metabolic Enhancing Blend: Helps boost metabolism through the power of green tea leaves, ginger root, white tea leaves, turmeric root, bitter melon fruit, and black pepper fruit.†*

Probiotic Blend: Supports a robust and diverse digestive environment by incorporating a spectrum of nine probiotic strains, including B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei, and S. thermophilus .†

Sugar Level Support: Supports healthy blood sugar levels already within normal range using a blend of Gymnema sylvestre leaves, fennel seeds, and pine bark extract.†*

Green Superfoods Blend: Revitalize your body with spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extracts, alfalfa leaves, and barley grass, providing essential nutrients and renewed energy.†*

Antioxidant Blend: Assists your body in defending against environmental pollutants and oxidative stress by harnessing the polyphenol-rich lycium berries, pomegranate fruit extracts, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extracts (containing 50% resveratrol).†*

Prebiotic and Fiber Blend: Nourishes your microbiome with vital support for beneficial gut bacteria, featuring a combination of chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark.†*

Adaptogens: Supports your body's stress management with the use of adaptogens such as astragalus root extracts, Rhodiola rosea root extracts, and DIM (diindolylmethane).†*

Liver Support Blend: Supports mitochondrial functions with organic aloe vera leaves and milk thistle seed extract, renowned for their positive impact on liver well-being.†*

How to Use ActivatedYou Morning Complete

To add ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily regimen, simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to the beverage of your choice. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased from the official ActivatedYou website. It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping), ensuring your satisfaction.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III, Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

