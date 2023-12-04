MUFG expands Capital Markets Group with equity private placements hire

Geoff Paul joins the bank as Head of Equity Capital

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Geoff Paul has joined the bank as Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital.

In this newly created role, Paul will be responsible for developing MUFG's Equity Private Placements (EPP) business, allowing the bank to expand its traditional equity capital markets footprint and to serve clients' needs across the entire capital structure.

In addition to EPP, Paul will also lead MUFG's existing Equity Capital Markets effort. This unified approach across public and private equity markets is designed to serve the equity and junior capital needs of MUFG's corporate and sponsor clients. Based in New York, Paul reports to Raj Kapadia, International Head of Capital Markets Group.

"Geoff joining our firm will allow MUFG to expand our equity capital markets footprint and to serve clients outside of the debt space, offering them a complementary solution to our existing offerings," said Raj Kapadia, International Head of Capital Markets Group. "We are excited to welcome Geoff to the team."

Paul joins MUFG with more than two decades of experience in financial markets. Most recently, he built out and lead the equity private placement business at BMO. Prior to that, Paul held various leadership positions at J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Marathon Capital.

