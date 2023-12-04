SAS continues top score ranking in Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion

AI and analytics leader once again secures score of 100 on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

CARY, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has received the top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. As the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, the CEI recognition deems SAS as an advocate of inclusive workplace policies for LGBTQ+ employees in the US and globally.

"SAS has always taken pride in fostering an inclusive workplace culture where employees are encouraged to be their authentic selves," said Danielle Pavliv, SAS Chief Diversity Officer. "We believe that providing a safe and inclusive environment for all employees and consistently seeking opportunities to improve our efforts are simply the right things to do. Receiving the Equality 100 Award validates the SAS commitment to inclusion and equality for all employees at work and in life."

For more than 45 years, SAS has earned a reputation of prioritizing employee well-being and providing supportive resources for its workforce, including equitable rewards and an inclusive work environment for LGBTQ+ employees. In fact, SAS was one of the first to offer US same-sex domestic partners benefits as early as 1997, when there were limited legal protections or requirements for LGBTQ+ workers. Since then, SAS has continued to grow its programs and benefits for LGBTQ+ employees with a focus on ensuring that all employees feel supported to bring their full selves to work.

Bennett McAuley, SAS Human Resources Program Manager, says these efforts help empower and inspire employees like him. "Being gender-divergent in the workplace may not feel like a safe option at some companies, but SAS nurtures an environment where it can be," said McAuley. "In recent years, SAS has introduced new trans-specific programming and initiatives that our employee base has proudly embraced, including yearly events for Trans Day of Visibility and Trans Awareness Week, a gender transition guide, a 'Gender Queeries' support group and more. As a trans man, it has been deeply rewarding and meaningful to be a part of this platform and space for my fellow trans and non-binary colleagues."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million US workers and an additional 18 million outside of the US. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture.

Corporate social responsibility.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion.

"Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence. The CEI is an ever-evolving tool – a blueprint that companies can use to show up more effectively in supporting their LGBTQ+ employees and their families."

In addition to being named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company this year and securing a top score on the Disability Equality Index, SAS also regularly receives distinctions as a top place to work for parents and families, women, millennials and more.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

