SimplePin, a FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, announces it has added James G Parker Insurance Associates to its client portfolio

SimplePin, a FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, announces it has added James G Parker Insurance Associates to its client portfolio

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, announces that they added James G Parker Insurance Associates to their growing client portfolio.

SimplePin, a FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, announces it has added James G Parker Insurance Associates to its client portfolio. (PRNewswire)

James G Parker Insurance Associates will utilize SimplePin's system to automate and streamline their digital payments and receivables process, support their online digital sales, and improve their overall customer experience. The SimplePin solution makes it easy for customers to receive and pay their invoices, online or offline.

CEO of SimplePin, Metod Topolnik, said, "The insurance industry is always changing and SimplePin strives to be at the helm of that change, pushing innovation and creativity to produce the best products available. As the industry transitions from traditional to digital to meet customer expectations and maintain profit margins, you will find SimplePin leading the pack. We are experiencing an ever-growing demand for our solution, as it eliminates operational friction, improves customer experience, and significantly reduces fees for our clients."

SimplePin is the leading cloud-based digital payment network, dedicated to remaining the #1 choice in insurance premium payment solutions. Their latest technological advancement, SimpleMatch, has set a new standard across the insurance industry by alleviating common month-end headaches. The innovative solution effortlessly reconciles all receivables and posts them to the AMS. SimplePin offers brokers a solution to capture all agency bill payments, automatically matching and posting to a system of record and reconciling the GL.

About James G Parker Insurance Associates

James G Parker Insurance Associates started out with a single office and a goal to provide their clients with the very best in insurance products, services, and protection. The agency is recognized as one of the top 100 privately held insurance agencies in the nation by the Insurance Journal, with offices located throughout the state of California.

https://jgparker.com/

About SimplePin

SimplePin is paving a new path as the leader in cloud-based digital payment networks, offering their customers a solution that captures all agency bill payments and automatically matches them to a system of record, seamlessly reconciling the GL. Founded in Montreal, Canada and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL – SimplePin offers the most innovative payments infrastructure for the insurance industry to date.

www.simplepin.com

Untitled design - 1 (PRNewsfoto/SimplePin) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SimplePin