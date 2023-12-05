Cyclone Technology Launches Motorsports Division, Revolutionizing Track Maintenance

Environmentally Friendly Process Ensures Immediate Track Cleaning, Full Recovery

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclone Technology, a global leader of high-quality hard surface cleaning and paint and rubber removal equipment, today announced the formation of its Motorsports Division. Cyclone Technology's innovative solutions have been deployed nationwide and are transforming race operations at major facilities in 2023, gaining acclaim from top-tier motorsports leaders responsible for highly visible open wheel, stock car, and motorcycle events.

The Cyclone Team was “All Hands on Deck” in Las Vegas for the recent open-wheel racing event, keeping the track in world-class shape, November 2023 (PRNewswire)

"This is exciting news for the racing community" - Richard Cox , Circuit of the Americas Operations and Safety Manager

Cyclone's specialized equipment and proprietary technology redefine track maintenance, with innovative solutions for deep cleaning and friction-based texturing on both flat and banked concrete and asphalt surfaces. Positive industry feedback and demand from major racing series owners and operations teams drove the company to launch this new initiative in North America.

"The formation of Cyclone Technology's Motorsports Division is exciting news for those of us in the racing community," commented Circuit of the Americas Operations and Safety Manager Richard Cox. "The company's specialized equipment and proprietary technology give us innovative solutions for deep track cleaning and texturing that's critical for our surfaces. We're highly impressed by the results we've seen for our high-performance track, and look forward to further expanding the partnership."

Cyclone's unique technology is designed for efficiency, full water recovery and recycling, aligning with the company's total commitment to results and environmental responsibility. The Motorsports Division leverages the "Full Recovery" water-based cleaning process which, in collaboration with parent organization Skidabrader Group's dry texturing method for improving macro and micro-texturing, creates the ideal racing surface, clean and ready for use immediately. Cyclone Motorsports offers complete track readiness services from initial cleaning, debris clean up, sweeping, deep cleaning, spill recovery, and texturing all under one team of professionals.

"We've witnessed increasing demand for our motorsports services, driven by the exceptional results we've achieved in renowned circuits like Miami, Austin and Las Vegas," said Cyclone Technology CEO Stephen Klugherz. "Our unique approach to providing all track cleaning, combined with our equipment that utilizes high-pressure 160-degree heated water with full recovery, not only enhances track cleanliness but also improves texture to enhance the racing experience."

Beyond motorsports, Cyclone Technology is recognized for its hard surface cleaning and rubber removal equipment in use by private and public customers on many of the nation's most demanding road, runway, stadium, and parking structure surfaces. The company's patented Cyclone Technology cleaning system ensures economical, environmentally friendly, and efficient high- and ultra-high pressure cleaning services, with no runoff and instant recovery.

For further information on Cyclone Technology's Motorsports Division and their comprehensive range of hard surface cleaning solutions available for rental or purchase, please visit www.cycloneclean.com.

About Cyclone Technology

Cyclone Technology is a leading global manufacturer of hard surface cleaning and paint and rubber removal services that are economical and environmentally friendly. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Cyclone Technology provides low-water cleaning solutions with instant recovery for hard surfaces including roadways, airport runways and motorsports tracks. Customers, including Caltrans, New York State Department of Transportation, Circuit of the Americas, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, BNEF Railway and Travis Air Force Base rely on Cyclone. Cyclone Technology and Skidabrader Group, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bard Global Group. Learn more about our unmatched results and environmentally friendly process at www.cycloneclean.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Cyclone Technology Media Contact

(W)right On Communications

Larry Smalheiser

lsmalheiser@wrightoncomm.com; 925-413-3137

Roaring engines, burning rubber and the Cyclone Team in action--This snapshot features some of the behind-the-scenes magic at the Miami racetrack in May 2023 (PRNewswire)

Learn more about our unmatched results and environmentally friendly process at www.cycloneclean.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skidabrader Group LLC