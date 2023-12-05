Groundbreaking Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Courses Launched by Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Global coalition unites iconic brands and industry leaders addressing a common challenge in the fight for climate change

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced the addition of a new track focused on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy as part of the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition program (Supplier LOCT), a consortium created in 2021 to accelerate action throughout supply chains in the march towards net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Supplier LOCT brings together sustainability leaders across the world to continually collaborate, creating new and innovative solutions to help their supply chain decarbonize. Supplier LOCT partner companies sponsor the enrollment of their suppliers in an online climate school. Expert instructors from Guidehouse lead participants in a series of workshops on GHG tracking, science-based target setting, abatement, and disclosure.

In alignment with COP28 goals, Supplier LOCT is delivering bolder action — leading the path for suppliers to set a target, and actually abate emissions, accelerating a transition to an economy that works for people and the planet. Twenty-four partner companies and industry associations alongside over 800 suppliers are now members of the global collaborative, which provides organizations with a scalable, cost-effective solution to reduce supply chain emissions reductions.

The Science Based Target initiative has identified 80% renewable electricity procurement by 2025 and 100% by 2030 in alignment with the recommendations of RE100. The new Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy track will help suppliers identify the correct projects to implement and provide access to funding to support and accelerate their efforts.

"The global awareness of climate and resilience make it a top priority for executives and citizens alike," said Britt Harter, partner at Guidehouse. "We must continue to make strides and seize this moment to make lasting change — delivering the energy transition and embedding climate into every organization. Supplier LOCT enables suppliers to become a part of the climate solution."

"Supplier LOCT gives suppliers the skills to progress through their climate journey," said Jan Vrins, partner and sustainability lead at Guidehouse. "Together, we are developing the innovative, sustainable solutions that will lead to carbon neutrality and have the potential to make positive change in the world."

