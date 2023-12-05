HONEYWELL TO HELP DECARBONIZATION OF U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS THROUGH BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE

Honeywell's solution will help enable solar company VIElectron to provide cleaner and more affordable energy to residents of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced it will provide VIElectron, a CB Loranger Company, its first installment of battery energy storage solutions (BESS) to six solar parks strategically positioned across the U.S. Virgin Islands. When completed, the solar array and BESS will boost the islands' decarbonization efforts by fulfilling 30% of its energy consumption through renewable sources.

"Honeywell is committed to helping our customers achieve their energy targets and decarbonization goals," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President, Honeywell Process Solutions. "This renewable project is an example of how sustainable technologies are helping reduce the cost of energy for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and around the world."

The solution will enable VIElectron to install solar panels across St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, all while smoothing out the energy peaks and valleys that can result from solar power.

"As we embark on a transformative journey toward renewable energy, Honeywell's battery storage expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision," said U.S Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr., commending this partnership with Honeywell and VIElectron. "It propels us closer to our goal of achieving 30% renewable energy consumption in the U.S. Virgin Islands, fostering a cleaner and greener energy ecosystem."

The 124MWh BESS will include an end-to-end battery management system that delivers advanced energy controls with an integrated safety system. These capabilities will help enable the U.S. Virgin Islands to forecast and optimize energy usage and costs, ultimately providing more affordable and clean energy to its residents through the 140MWDC solar array.

