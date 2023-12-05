inQB8 Medical Technologies LLC and Peijia Medical Limited Report Successful First-in-Human (FIH) Implantation of MonarQ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR) System in The United States of America

WINCHESTER, Mass. and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- inQB8 Medical Technologies LLC (inQB8), in partnership with Peijia Medical Limited (Peijia, (9996.HK)), announced that it has successfully implanted the MonarQ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve (TTV) in a patient suffering from torrential tricuspid regurgitation (TR) and no other available therapy available to her. The trans-jugular TTVR procedure was performed on December 1, 2023, on compassionate grounds at the UPENN Presbyterian Medical Center by cardiac surgeon Professor. Dr. Wilson V. Szeto, interventional cardiologist Dr. Jean Chang MD., echo cardiologist Dr. Roy MD., and the attending anesthesiologist Dr. Thal. Prof. Dr. Fabien Praz from Switzerland, and Lars Sondergaard MD. were in attendance sharing their expertise. Arshad Quadri, MD. Executive Chairman and CMO of inQB8 proctored the case.

"We successfully implanted the MonarQ TTV in the suitable tricuspid region in this extremely high risk patient. My team and I are grateful and excited to work with Dr. Quadri and his team from inQB8, who provided this very exciting MonarQ TTV implantation therapy option to this patient," said Dr. Wilson Szeto. "Due to multiple risk factors and anatomical restrictions, neither traditional tricuspid valve surgery, nor edge-to-edge transcatheter tricuspid repair were options for this patient. Through careful review and consideration within our team, we determined that TTVR with the MonarQ TTV will alleviate symptoms and provide an improved quality of life for this extremely high risk patient whose only other option would have been hospice. The valve was implanted successfully implanted with a dramatic reduction of her torrential tricuspid regurgitation," added Dr. Szeto.

"I am honored and delighted to work with Dr. Wilson Szeto and his team at the UPENN Presbyterian Medical Center in this next chapter of transcatheter valve therapy. The MonarQ TTV has a unique BioDynamic attachment system that utilizes and preserves the heart's natural motion by securing the implant to the native leaflets. The Biodynamic motion distribute systolic loads, and a multilobed atrial disc aids in fixation to the native valve and minimizes paravalvular leak. We are very grateful to the patient and her family for consenting to this new type of valve replacement therapy," said Arshad Quadri, M.D., cardiac surgeon and co-founder, Executive Chairman, and CMO of inQB8.

"In the past few years, the need for a TTVR solution has become increasingly clear. As Peijia looks to expand its presence globally and build its structural heart portfolio, our combined investment in inQB8 and the MonarQ TTVR technology was a natural choice," said Dr. Michael Zhang, Peijia's Chairman & CEO. "The successful FIH MonarQ implantation in USA marks an exciting step in bringing this life-saving and life-enhancing technology to more and more patients around the world."

About inQB8

inQB8 is a privately held medical device incubator headquartered in Massachusetts with additional offices in Irvine, Calif. It is the second collaboration between Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD. and J. Brent Ratz, MBA, whose partnership began 16 years ago with the co-founding of CardiAQ Valve Technologies, the world's first trans-septal Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) system. inQB8 focuses on developing novel international solutions for major cardiovascular diseases including structural heart issues, aortic disease and heart failure, accelerating projects through prototyping, bench, and pre-clinical testing until they are ready to be acquired or advanced as separate stand-alone cardiovascular start-ups. In June 2021, Peijia announced a strategic partnership with inQB8 and agreed to acquire the MonarQ TTVR technology, which inQB8 continues to develop on its behalf.

About Peijia

Peijia was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China. Peijia focuses on the high-growth interventional procedural medical device market in China, and aims to become a world-renowned medical device platform that provides comprehensive treatment solutions for structural heart and neurovascular diseases.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Peijia's periodic reports on file with the HKEx. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Caution: The MonarQ TTVR system is in the early phases of development. It will not be available for clinical trials until further notice and is NOT available for sale.

