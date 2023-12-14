Alpha Motor Corporation Receives Patent Allowance for WOLF Electric Truck, Introduces ACTION SERIES

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is pleased to introduce the ACTION SERIES Special Edition WOLF Electric Truck, marking a significant milestone with the recent patent allowance. This achievement underscores Alpha's ongoing dedication to advancing sustainable mobility solutions.

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewswire)

"I'm compelled to commend Alpha Motor Corporation for its recent milestone achievement. Their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology while securing intellectual property rights is truly remarkable. This recent achievement underscores Alpha's proactive approach to safeguarding their industry advancements, ensuring a strong foundation for their continued success," said Beth Felix, Patent Attorney at Avek IP, LLC.

Following the successful validation of the WOLF truck's driving performance, Alpha is increasing the production of test vehicles. This move reflects the company's confidence in the vehicle's abilities and readiness for further testing and refinement. Alpha is committed to continually improving the WOLF's features, aiming for superior driving experience, and maintaining high-quality standards.

"We're bringing imagination back into the equation of owning an electric vehicle," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

The ACTION SERIES WOLF Electric Truck highlights its modular design, enabling customization to cater to various consumer needs. Recognizing the importance of aftermarket solutions, the WOLF architecture is engineered to integrate an extensive array of accessories beyond standard equipment, significantly expanding the truck's customization options.

The truck market in the United States reigns as the largest and most impactful segment within the vehicle industry. Understanding the diverse needs and preferences within this segment, Alpha's WOLF embodies universal appeal, featuring versatility that resonates with the mainstream consumer base. By leveraging its innovative platform technology, Alpha aims to effectively address the requirements of various consumer segments, emphasizing the distinct advantages and unique differentiators of the WOLF Electric Truck.

The WOLF Electric Truck Differentiators:

Universal Appeal: The WOLF's classic truck appearance resonates with those who appreciate timeless styles suitable for any setting, setting it apart from unconventional vehicle aesthetics. Functionality Focus: Prioritizing practicality, the WOLF appeals to individuals valuing traditional truck features for an uninterrupted ownership experience. Customization Flexibility: Extensive customization options cater to diverse preferences, offering buyers a range of choices to personalize the truck based on their specific needs. Accessible and Upgradeable: Enabled by Alpha's modular platform, the WOLF allows seamless transitions to larger variants, providing expanded cabin space and adapting to changing needs. Agile Footprint: Its compact build suits urban environments, appealing to users not requiring larger dimensions typical in electric trucks. Integrated Charging Convenience: Engineered to connect with available charging networks, ensuring practical and easy charging solutions. Range and Efficiency: With ample space for larger battery packs, the WOLF offers enhanced efficiency, providing longer driving ranges or better energy efficiency. Prioritizing Domestic Production: Highlighting Alpha's commitment to local manufacturing, supporting economic growth and the resilience of domestic supply chains. Engaging User Interface: Alpha's focus on a simple and intuitive user-interface enhances the driving experience. The emphasis on tactile controls, rather than a large display screen, offers a more traditional approach to vehicle operation, fostering an engaging driving experience without distractions. Versatile Utility: With a focus on functionality, the WOLF Electric Truck caters to diverse consumer needs, offering a versatile vehicle suitable for various purposes, from daily commuting to cargo transport.

The WOLF Electric Truck is equipped for exceptional performance, the base model targets a range of 250-275+ miles, quick acceleration from 0-60mph in 6.2 seconds, and a towing capacity of 1360kg (3000lbs). Its exterior design, measuring 4828mm (190in) in length, 1900mm (75in) in width, and 1768mm (69in) in height, is complemented by a spacious 6ft truck bed and 16"-18" wheels. Inside, it comfortably seats 2 passengers, offering 43.3 cu ft of cargo space and featuring a digital display for the driver, wide-format center display, premium seat and trim material, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Additionally, the WOLF platform serves as the basis for the WOLF PLUS and SUPERWOLF 5-passenger trucks, expanding the options available based on the same versatile platform technology.

The WOLF Electric Truck stands as a symbol of Alpha's continuous dedication to sustainable mobility. Rooted in innovation and a firm resolve to address varied consumer needs, the company seeks to revolutionize a new age of electric vehicles, prioritizing quality marked by functionality, customization, and accessibility.

For media inquiries, please contact Public Relations at pr@alphamotorinc.com

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Related Links

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewswire)

Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Motor Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation