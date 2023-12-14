Supernal Unveils eVTOL Vehicle Concept and Vertiport at CES 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its debut at CES 2020, Supernal – Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility company – is returning to the show to reveal its eVTOL (electric "air taxi") product concept and much more. Supernal is building a "vertiport" exhibition in front of the West Hall entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center where attendees can step inside the future of transportation to:
- See the company's vehicle product concept,
- Take a flight simulation through the city of LA,
- Learn about potential flight networks,
- and understand how future "mobility hubs" will create quicker and easier travel journeys.
WHAT:
Supernal will host the following programs for members of the media:
Press conference – Tuesday, January 9 at 11:00 a.m. PST
Press open house – Tuesday, January 9 at 5:00 p.m. PST
WHO:
Jaiwon Shin, CEO of Supernal and president of Hyundai Motor Group; Ben Diachun, chief technology officer of Supernal; and Luc Donckerwolke, president and chief design officer of Hyundai Motor Group, will be available for select media interviews.
WHERE:
Supernal "Vertiport" in Diamond parking lot, located in front of West Hall entrance to Las Vegas Convention Center.
MORE:
Supernal (Su•per•nal) is an Advanced Air Mobility company that's developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle and the ground-to-air ecosystem to support the emerging industry. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is harnessing world-class manufacturing, automation, supply chain and R&D expertise to make this new, efficient transportation option widely accessible in the coming decades. Simply put: Rather than being first to market, we're building the right product and right market, first. Visit Supernal's newsroom site for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
To schedule media interviews, please contact:
Jennifer Darland, Supernal
jennifer.darland@supernal.aero
+1 (443) 617-4371
Brock Martin, Edelman
+1 (973) 510-5922
To schedule industry meetings, contact:
More information about Supernal's CES 2024 presence can be found here.
