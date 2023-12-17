LINDSEY WEBSTER is a 2x-Billboard Magazine "Artist-of-the-Year" and her music spans the worlds of Jazz, R&B, Pop, Rock, and beyond. Tickets for Lindsey Webster at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Friday January 26 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter LINDSEY WEBSTER on Friday January 26 at 7:30 P.M. Lindsey Webster's refreshing approach to music has garnered two #1 Albums, two #1 Singles, and ten Top 10 Singles on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart. Her last two albums, A Woman Like Me (2020) and Reasons (2022), both hit #1 on iTunes Jazz Chart.

Award-Winning Singer LINDSEY WEBSTER performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday January 26 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"Classy, consistent, and exceptional...three words characterize contemporary jazz singer-songwriter Lindsey Webster ."

"Webster is soulful, authentic and belongs on the short list of new talents keeping the tradition alive and taking it to the next level."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"Classy, consistent, and exceptional. Those three words characterize contemporary jazz singer-songwriter Lindsey Webster."

— POPMATTERS

"[Webster] Blows everything out of the water"

— BBC RADIO

Lindsey Webster's flawless range has been compared to Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Minnie Ripperton, while her breezy and poetic songwriting is reminiscent of Sade. Soultracks says, "If Carole King and Sade had a kid, she would be Lindsey Webster." Webster's two Billboard #1 hits make her the first vocalist in the format to garner a #1 since the iconic Sade.

Webster made history in 2016 with her original, "Fool Me Once," which was the first vocal driven #1 song to top the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart since Sade's "Soldier of Love" in 2010, and she beat Sade's three-week run at #1 with a four-week stay at the top of the charts.

In November 2016, Webster made her Shanachie album debut with Back To Your Heart which spawned three songs that reached Top 3 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts - "Back To Your Heart," "Next To Me" and "Where Do You Want To Go," which hit #1.

In 2018, Webster saw the release of the 'Love Inside' album, which featured the Top 5 hit "Love Inside" and the Top 10 single "It's Not You, It's Me" featuring Rick Braun.

Webster has the dynamic ability to captivate a room. Let her sing a ballad and you can hear a pin drop. Her flawless intonation, as well as her sensitive timing and phrasing, along with the gorgeous orchestration, is sure to stop you in your tracks.

LINDSEY WEBSTER Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 48 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for LINDSEY WEBSTER at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday January 26 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.JimmysOnCongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club