Olelo by Sorenson Rebrands to CaptionCall Mobile

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, DeafBlind, and global language communities, today announced the rebranding of its Olelo app to CaptionCall Mobile. This change aligns Sorenson's flagship mobile phone captioning solution with its established CaptionCall home phone service, providing those who need phone call captions with access to captioning services that best suit their lifestyle.

Olelo by Sorenson rebrands as CaptionCall Mobile (PRNewswire)

"We remain dedicated to providing our users with the most advanced and user-friendly captioning experience available"

The CaptionCall Mobile app provides real-time captions during phone conversations with the same exceptional features and functionality that Olelo users have come to rely on, powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology. The only difference is the app's new name, which reflects Sorenson's unified brand identity.

"Unifying our mobile and home phone captioning services under the CaptionCall name is a natural progression of our commitment to providing seamless communication solutions for the Deaf and hard of hearing community," said Camila Casale, Chief Marketing Officer of Sorenson. "This rebranding reflects our dedication to innovation and accessibility, ensuring that our users have access to the best possible captioning experience, regardless of their preferred communication method."

Users will receive notifications when the updated app becomes available. In addition to the name change, the CaptionCall Mobile app will also undergo a visual refresh, featuring an updated color palette. The app will continue to be accessible on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Earlier this year, Sorenson updated the app with a new interface, and added an option for captions in Spanish. Other features include:

No Cost: CaptionCall Mobile will still be supported through a federally funded government program that provides no-cost captioned phone service for people with hearing loss who require captions to use the phone.

Speed & Accuracy: CaptionCall Mobile is more accurate and significantly faster than other available captioning options based on independent testing, meaning users will see the words in real-time as someone is speaking.

Saved Transcripts: After users hang up, CaptionCall Mobile will securely store a history of captioned calls on the device for later review.

"We remain dedicated to providing our users with the most advanced and user-friendly captioning experience available," said Rick Kreifeldt, Sorenson's Chief Technology Officer. "This rebranding and the ongoing development of new features to come are a demonstration our unwavering commitment to innovation and accessibility."

Sorenson's Customer Care is available for questions or technical support by phone at 1-877-557-2227 or email at support@captioncall.com and olelosupport@sorenson.com, Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 10 PM Eastern time, and on weekends and holidays from 10 AM to 7 PM Eastern Time.

View this news release in ASL

Leer en español

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Sorenson Press Contact

Ann Norman

Director of Public Relations

801-317-7769

anorman1@sorenson.com

Sorenson (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sorenson Communications, LLC