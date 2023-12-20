Brixey & Meyer Capital acquires HESCO and Lipp American Tank Systems

CINCINNATI and NOVI, Mich., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital (BMC) has announced the acquisition of Hamlett Engineering Sales Co (HESCO) and Lipp American Tank Systems (LATS) (referred to collectively as the "Company"), both of which are a leading service providers and process equipment distributors to the municipal water and large waste producer market. This strategic investment positions the company to expand into adjacent markets and broaden its service and product capabilities. Both businesses were acquired from Kevin Livingston and Glenn Hummel who will continue to lead the company and remain as owners.

Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, the Company engages with clients through a solutions-based approach supported by best-in-class products and robust field service capabilities. The Company's service organization, led by industry experts, provides installation, repair, calibration, preventative maintenance, and metering services, providing value throughout the lifecycle of water facilities.

"The Company has always been dedicated to our core values of being knowledgeable, professional, attentive, and likable, and with the partnership of BMC, we are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey," said Kevin Livingston, CEO of HESCO. "This partnership will provide a tremendous opportunity for our employees, customers, and partners, and further our ability to deliver even greater value to all stakeholders."

"BMC's investment in the Company aligns with its overarching strategy to partner with companies that exhibit exceptional market potential, a proven track record, and a commitment to their client experience," said David Brixey, CEO of Brixey & Meyer Capital. "BMC is committed to providing the company with the resources and expertise required to accelerate growth, optimize operational efficiency, and solidify its position as a market leader."

BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as a financial advisor to BMC during the investment process.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its founding, BMC has closed fifteen investments and raised over $124 million in committed capital to invest in lower middle-market companies. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages six different platforms across a variety of industries. Follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

About HESCO

HESCO provides installation, maintenance, and repair of process control equipment for municipal water systems. Based in Novi, Michigan, HESCO serves customers across Michigan and Northern Ohio, differentiating itself through its solutions-based service approach and a team of expert service technicians. Learn more by visiting HESCO.

About Lipp American Tank Systems

LATS is an installer of bio-solid digestor tank systems used by municipalities and other large waste generators to convert bio waste to usable natural gas that can be used or sold into the natural gas energy grid. Also based in Novi, Michigan, LATS serves customers nationwide. Learn more by visiting Lipp American Tank Systems.

