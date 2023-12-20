LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV LAUNCHES IN TARGET

O Positiv Announces Retail Expansion with Launch Into Select US Target Stores and Target Online

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv, the supplement brand breaking taboos in women's health, launches on endcap in Target.

O Positiv (PRNewswire)

O Positiv has been at the forefront of women's health since the successful launch of their debut product in 2018, FLO, the first-ever PMS support supplement on the market. The brand's mission is to prioritize and advocate for women's health, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked.

In its ongoing dedication to serve their community, O Positiv is set to launch in 250+ Target stores across the US and online this month. The brand will showcase three of its best-selling products, including FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules and URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules , as part of its mission to provide value to a wider audience.

"We are so excited to be available in Target stores," Co-Founder Brianna Bitton said, "We can't wait for Target shoppers to see our products and for existing O Positiv customers to see us on the shelf there."

As O Positiv's first and exclusive retail partner, Target consistently reaffirms its commitment to women's health. Upon launch in-store, O Positiv products will take center stage on endcap displays, boldly and clearly addressing women's health concerns, without hiding behind euphemisms.

"O Positiv's mission has always been to be unapologetic in speaking boldly about women's health," Co-Founder and CEO Bobby Bitton said, "We believe Target is an amazing first partner to accomplish this mission in retail."

O Positiv products are set to grace the shelves of even more Target stores in Spring 2024. This expansion reflects the brands commitment to providing accessible, effective, and empowering health solutions to women everywhere.

With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health, O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education, and advocacy.

Follow O Positiv on Instagram at @opositiv.

About O Positiv

O Positiv is the health and wellness brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

Press Contact:

Shauna Aminzadeh/ Break Point

shauna@teambreakpoint.com

O Positiv Products Available at Target Stores Nationwide (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE O Positiv