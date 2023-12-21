The Top 2023 IT Asset Management Providers to Increase Cost Efficiency and Manage Risks, According to SoftwareReviews Data

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant highlights the top-rated IT asset management software solutions that users ranked best to streamline incident management initiatives.

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has revealed its new 2023 IT Asset Management (ITAM) Data Quadrant Report. For organizations in the market for ITAM software, the report highlights the top six solutions in the enterprise and midmarket spaces for the year.

"In today's fast-paced digital economy and evolving risk landscape, IT asset management is a strategic necessity. By providing a comprehensive view of IT assets, ITAM provides the intelligence required to bridge technological potential and operational reality, empowering technology leaders to deliver competitive advantages to their organizations," says Andrew Sharp, Info-Tech research director and ITAM expert. "ITAM practices and tools play a pivotal role in driving efficiency, reducing risk, and ensuring that every technological investment aligns with the overarching business strategy."

IT asset management (ITAM) software streamlines key functions and provides a centralized, accurate information hub for IT assets, crucial for navigating today's intricate IT landscape, which includes the complexities of varied devices, cloud services, and remote work arrangements. ITAM can help organizations manage financial, contractual, and inventory aspects of IT assets, which boosts operational efficiency, ensures compliance, and aligns IT investments with business objectives.

The absence of effective asset management can lead to disjointed strategic decision-making, resulting in potential financial inefficiencies, security risks, and operational setbacks.

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 717 end-user reviews was used to identify the top ITAM software providers. The insights are intended to support organizations who are considering options to streamline their ITAM strategies.

The 2023 Enterprise IT Asset Management Software Champions are as follows:

The 2023 Midmarket IT Asset Management Software Champions are as follows:

Sassafras AllSight , 99 NEF, ranked high for being fair.

NetSupport DNA ,96 NEF CS, ranked high for being reliable.

Device42 , 90 NEF, ranked high for being respectful.

Lansweeper , 93 NEF, ranked high for having integrity.

By embracing ITAM, organizations can not only manage technological changes and risks more effectively but also maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

