USPS Rings In Lunar New Year With Year of the Dragon Stamp

What: The U.S. Postal Service commemorates the Lunar New Year with the unveiling of the Year of the Dragon stamp.









The first-day-of-issue event for this Forever stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #LunarNewYearDragon and #LunarNewYearStamps.







Who: Eduardo H. Ruiz, Jr., vice president, Retail and Delivery Operations — Western-Pacific Area, U.S. Postal Service







When: Jan. 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. PST







Where: International District/Chinatown Community Center



719 Eighth Ave. S.



Seattle, WA 98104







RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/lunarnewyeardragon.







Background: As the auspicious Year of the Dragon begins, the U.S. Postal Service commemorates the Lunar New Year with a colorful new stamp. The Year of the Dragon begins Feb. 10, 2024, and ends Jan. 28, 2025.









Parades, customary foods, and red and gold lanterns mark the Lunar New Year festival for people all over the world. Celebrants set off firecrackers to ward off evil spirits and clean their houses to signify a moment of renewal before spring. They write couplets, give gifts and prepare traditional meals to celebrate the coming year.









People born in the Year of the Dragon are said to be successful, wise and powerful. In fact, many consider the dragon to be so favorable, they plan for children to be born under the sign. Every 12 years, many Asian communities experience a baby boom because of the allure of the dragon, the only mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac.



