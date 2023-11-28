10 Essential Tips to Maintain Your Recovery During the Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of CleanSlate Outpatient Addiction Medicine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about CleanSlate Outpatient Addiction Medicine, visit https://www.cleanslatecenters.com

The holiday season can be a challenging time for those in recovery from addiction. The presence of alcohol (and sometimes other substances) at gatherings can pose a heightened risk of relapse. In addition, while this time is often filled with happiness and family connections for many, it can evoke a much more complex mix of emotions for people in recovery. The holiday atmosphere often brings past emotions to the surface, along with memories of family disputes and previous relapses, creating stress, fear and anxiety.

Regardless of whether it’s your first or thirtieth holiday season in recovery, the risk of relapse is an inherent part of long-term recovery. This makes crafting a holiday relapse prevention plan crucial. Such a plan helps identify potential triggers and strategize responses to them. Having a well-thought-out plan empowers you to enjoy the festive season while protecting your progress in your recovery.

This comprehensive list of tips can support your recovery during the holiday. Plan NOW so that you can navigate the festivities with confidence, maintaining your recovery while embracing the joy of the season.

Practice your relapse prevention skills daily. The more you practice, the more confident you will feel in being assertive with others in order to take care of yourself and maintain sobriety.

As you celebrate the holidays, remember that your journey in recovery is a testament to your strength and resilience. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out today for the treatment you deserve. Call (833) 505-4673.