Learn How CleanSlate Honors National Recovery Month 2023

September is National Recovery Month, an annual observance dedicated to celebrating the successes of everyone who has overcome addiction and to raising awareness about substance use disorders and mental health treatment. The initiative emphasizes the importance of recovery services, sheds light on the personal journeys of those affected, and underscores the message that healing and hope are always possible. Through community events, educational outreach and heartfelt stories, National Recovery Month unites communities, families, and recovery champions, driving home the essential belief that recovery is possible.

Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person. Every Family. Every Community.

In recent years, Recovery Month has taken on an especially tragic resonance. The opioid crisis in America continues to escalate, with a life is lost to overdose every five minutes. Since 2021, fentanyl overdoses have emerged as the number one cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. If current trends continue unchecked, we’re facing a future where another two million lives could be lost to fentanyl overdoses by the end of this decade

Throughout National Recovery Month, we invite you to immerse yourself in knowledge and empowerment. Discover the transformative power of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Challenge yourself with quizzes designed to help individuals gauge their relationship with drugs or alcohol. Familiarize yourself with the integrative approach to addiction treatment at CleanSlate, where the individualized care plan of medicine, therapy and community support form a life-changing package.

How CleanSlate Honors National Recovery Month 2023

For CleanSlate, National Recovery Month is not just an observance. It’s our mission. We are committed to:

Raising awareness and offering education . The disease of addiction, an often-misunderstood affliction, is a chronic condition with devastating consequences. CleanSlate is committed to informing the public about the intricacies of this disease, its root causes, and the journeys of those affected. We aim to illuminate the challenges faced by those battling addiction, ensuring that understanding and empathy replace ignorance.

Offering Lifesaving Treatment. At the heart of our mission is our comprehensive treatment program. This includes FDA-approved medications for OUD and AUD, complemented by an integrative treatment model encompassing behavioral health therapy, care during pregnancy, Hepatitis C treatment, and essential community services.

Addressing co-occurring mental health disorders. We recognize the importance of behavioral health treatment for recovery. Ignoring one can exacerbate the other, leading to a cyclical pattern of relapse and despair. Integrative care that simultaneously tackles both issues paves the way for a more robust, sustainable recovery and improves overall well-being.

Combating stigma around addiction. Our society has a strong tendency to pass judgment on people suffering from addiction, wrongly labeling those affected as weak or morally flawed. At CleanSlate, we recognize that addiction is a complex disease, not a character defect. Through campaigns, events, and patient testimonials, we strive to break down the walls of misconception and replace stigma with understanding and compassion.

Supporting prevention measures : Prevention is a cornerstone in our fight against addiction. CleanSlate champions proactive efforts that deter substance misuse before it starts. From community outreach programs to workshops and resources, we emphasize the importance of early intervention and equipping individuals with the tools they need to navigate life’s challenges without turning to substances.

Honoring families and standing in solidarity with communities. Behind every statistic is a story, a family and a community deeply affected by those lost to the disease. CleanSlate extends its hand in solace, remembering those taken too soon by this disease. We actively engage with grieving families, providing support, resources and a platform for them to share their stories. In doing so, we strengthen the bond within communities, fostering a collective resilience and determination to conquer addiction.

As we acknowledge National Recovery Month, there is no better time than right now to start your recovery journey. We can help. Your recovery is our mission.

