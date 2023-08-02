Are you eligible for a no cost Colon Cancer screening test to take at home?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Colon Cancer Prevention Project and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Colon Cancer Prevention Project, visit https://coloncancerpreventionproject.org

Over the past three years, there has been a decline in routine screenings, primarily due to COVID 19. Important screenings for Kentuckians, like colorectal cancer screenings, have been on the decline and are putting Kentuckians at risk for colorectal cancer at a rapid rate. In 2021, it was determined that 94% of Kentucky counties have a primary care shortage - however, there is only one county in Kentucky that does not have an operating pharmacy. Increased clinical services through pharmacies has provided patients vital access to care. The Kentucky Pharmacists Association has paired up with Colon Cancer Prevention Project to make a change to increase the number of screenings in Kentucky via a Kentucky Board of Pharmacy authorized protocol.

Pharmacists have been asked for many years to talk to their patients about routine colon cancer screenings but have previously been unable to order screening tests. Kentucky became the first state in the nation to authorize pharmacists to order non-invasive stool-based screening tests for qualifying patients. To further assist in increasing colorectal cancer screenings in Kentucky, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans awarded a grant to assist in paying pharmacists for their services as pharmacist payment for clinical services, such as screenings, is currently limited.

Highly trained, well trusted, and conveniently located pharmacists throughout communities in both rural and urban Kentucky work with patients to determine their eligibility for this pharmacist-led screening, then educate patients on the different screening options and together decide on the screening option right for each individual. Stool-based screening tests are non-invasive, can be used in the comfort of your own home, and generate accurate results that determine whether further screening needs to be done at that time. Pharmacists notify the patient’s primary care provider upon completion of the screening process and again when results from the screening method are determined.

Additional states have begun to take notice and advocate for similar authority in hopes to increase national screening rates, which have drastically declined since lowering the recommended age for screening from 50 years of age to 45.

Are you a Kentuckian between the ages of 45-85 and at average risk of colorectal cancer? You may be eligible to receive a stool-based screening test from your local pharmacy at no cost. If you are unsure of your risk of colorectal cancer talk to your pharmacist. Screening for colon cancer has never been more important, easier, or affordable & can be taken in the comfort of your own home. To learn more, or find your closest participating pharmacy, visit coloncancerpreventionproject.org/ky-pharmacy-protocol.