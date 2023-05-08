EMDR Therapy: An Overview

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lindner Center of Hope and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lindner Center of Hope, visit https://lindnercenterofhope.org.

By Megan Schrantz, Ed.D, LPCC

EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is a psychotherapy that enables people to heal from the symptoms and emotional distress that are the result of disturbing life experiences. Repeated studies show that when using EMDR, patients can experience the benefits of psychotherapy that once took years to make a difference. It is widely assumed that severe emotional pain requires a long time to heal. EMDR therapy shows that the mind can in fact heal from psychological trauma much as the body recovers from physical trauma. With physical injury, one’s body works to regain balance and healing, but at times, this process is interrupted. Once the block to healing is remedied or removed, full healing can ensue. EMDR therapy demonstrates that a similar sequence of events occurs with mental processes. The brain’s information processing system naturally moves toward mental health. If the system is blocked or imbalanced by the impact of a disturbing event, the emotional wound festers and can cause intense suffering. Once the barriers are removed, healing resumes. Using the detailed protocols and procedures learned in EMDR therapy training sessions, clinicians help clients activate their natural healing processes.

Currently, the World Health Organization practice guidelines recommend only Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and EMDR therapy to treat PTSD in adults, adolescents, and children. Both treatment modalities aim to reduce subjective distress and to strengthen adaptive self-beliefs and responses to adverse life experiences. EMDR differs from CBT in that it doesn’t require a trauma narrative or detailed description of the event(s), intentional or extensive exposure, or homework. In fact, EMDR can be facilitated with the client sharing very little of their previous adverse experiences; with dual attention stimuli, the brain is allowed to process on its own. Bilateral stimulation, along with simultaneous awareness of the traumatic memory and the present, facilitates this healing from within. The clinician utilizes rapid, alternating external stimuli, in the form of eye movements, tones, or tapping, while encouraging clients to focus on negative self-beliefs, emotions, or body sensations related to the trauma.

EMDR relies on the Adaptive Information Processing (AIP) model, a theory about how the brain stores memories. This theory, developed by Francine Shapiro, PhD, founder of EMDR therapy, recognizes that one’s brain stores normal and traumatic memories differently. During normal events, a person’s brain stores and networks memories in a cohesive fashion. During disturbing or adverse events, the networking process may be disrupted. One’s brain then stores memories of traumatic experiences in a manner which blocks healing. Because it didn’t have the chance to heal, one’s brain didn’t receive the message that the danger is over. Current situations or sensory experiences can serve as trauma reminders and maintain or heighten one’s emotional and physical distress. Maladaptively stored previous adverse experiences can inform current life events, so that the traumatic “then” is perceived in the present “now”.

Inadequately processed memories are stored without access to information needed for helpful resolution, resulting in distortions about self, locus of control, and the outside world. The primary goal of EMDR therapy is to help a person transform their negative beliefs about themselves as related to their adverse experiences. Traumatic experiences can strongly impact a person’s sense of safety and control and leave one feeling irreparably damaged or responsible about what happened to them. The goal of EMDR is to reprocess irrational and negative thoughts, beliefs, and emotions related to the adverse event(s), as well as the sensory and bodily sensations associated with such.

EMDR therapy follows a standardized eight phase protocol. Within this evidence-based structure, clinicians may tailor the process to each client, thereby successfully facilitating movement toward an adaptive resolution. Initial phases of EMDR include taking a full history and preparing the client for treatment. It is important to note that clients are given ample opportunity to build strong coping skills to manage emotional distress prior to the reprocessing of target memories. Such preparation includes teaching and practicing techniques for calm state imagery (installed with bilateral stimulation), accessing positive affects, calming the body, and tapping into their own specific inner strengths. Desensitization, which includes reprocessing of traumatic memories, is facilitated and followed by installation of positive thoughts and beliefs about the self in relation to the trauma. Preparing to manage future trauma reminders and potential distress is then emphasized.

While EMDR is primarily used for the treatment of posttraumatic stress, it can be successfully utilized with several mental health concerns, particularly those with a component of trauma. Examples include anxiety disorders (generalized anxiety, panic disorder, social anxiety, and phobias), depressive disorders (including depression related to illness), dissociative disorders, eating disorders, and obsessive-compulsive disorders. Further, EMDR therapy can be a valuable resource in treating clients with co-morbidities. Often, unresolved trauma contributes to the presenting problem for which the client seeks treatment. Treating both the posttraumatic stress and co-morbid disorder may well boost the overall efficacy of the therapy.