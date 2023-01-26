Best Online Psychic Reading Services of 2023

Finding the best online psychics with a real talent for psychic reading can be difficult. Nevertheless, once you get the right fit, you can get psychic readings that will help you gain invaluable clarity and insight into your life.

Psychic advice and healing have helped many to harness the ability to flourish in their careers, relationships and health. Spiritual readings, dream analysis, tarot readings—the list goes on. However, finding the right psychic can be a challenge. You must discover proven, trustworthy professional online psychic readers to protect your personal information as well as your money.

Don't worry. We've done the hard work for you by identifying which popular online psychic reading websites are worth your time and their reputation. Continue reading this article to learn about other options and which online psychic site is best for you.

The Best Online Psychic Reading Services of 2023

1. Kasamba - Accurate, amazing & affordable psychic readings (70% OFF)

2. California Psychics - Handpicked, verified psychic advisors

3. Psychic Source - Custom, personalized psychic readings by experts

4. Purple Garden - $1 psychic reading sessions

5. Keen Psychcis - 100s of real psychics at your disposal

Rely On Our Expertise

You can trust us to provide the most comprehensive reviews on psychic reading sites. Our reviews are based on thorough research and extensive experience in the field of psychics and tarot card reading. We strive to offer you only the best by continuously looking for new resources, so that we can give you timely and relevant information.

Not only do our reviews go the extra mile to outshine others, but we also take it a step further by delving into understanding each reader's methods and principles. This allows us to provide honest, unbiased opinions on their skills and what they offer for your money.

1. Kasamba- Best Psychic Site for Love Readings

If you’re searching for psychic readers with a proven track record, Kasamba can help. They’ve been around for over two decades, and they’ve helped 3 million people find success, love, happiness, and empowerment.

Kasamba's impressive team of psychics and mediums has proven time and time again that they are amongst the most skilled professionals in the industry. When you visit their website, you can browse over 200+ seasoned psychics and handpick professionals with specialties that fit your needs.

⇒ Tap into unlimited insight with Kasamba (70% OFF)

Kasamba offers a variety of services to its clients, including past life readings and spiritual lessons. This online psychic site offers a wide range of psychic readings, including tarot card readings, dream analyses, astrology readings, and career forecasts. They are best suited for people who want to use their services in many different ways.

Kasamba is a useful tool for those looking to expand their spiritual understanding. By learning more about your past and future lives, you can expand your knowledge while gaining a more profound outlook on your life. If you're a spiritual newbie looking to explore more deeply into the spiritual and the energies that surround your life, then Kasamba is a great place to start.

Kasamba Main Features

70% off the first paid session

Free psychic readings

Anonymous features

Experience serving more than 4 million clients

Accurate psychic readings

Trusted and experienced online psychics

Has been in operation since 1999

Relationships and Love

This form of psychic reading is great for those going through breakups or looking to find soulmate connections. Kasamba’s online psychics are experienced enough to help you with any heart-related issue. These psychic readings can help give you the clarity you need to make a relationship decision. You can also discover whether the person you are dating is for you.

Past Life Readings

Just as the name implies, past life readings help you relearn your past experiences and lives that currently shape your present life. You can discover any significant experiences you have had in the past or even past loves.

Pets and Animals

A pet and animal psychic reading can be useful for those with pets. It can help you understand your pet’s energy while also formulating a deeper bond with your pet.

Spiritual Readings

Spiritual readings are extremely helpful for those looking to find their true spiritual path. They can also be suited to those looking to connect deeper with their spirituality.

Career Forecasts

When you schedule this reading with an online psychic, you can discover if you have made the correct career choices. This type of psychic reading can also help you discover the path your chosen career will take you in the future. In addition, getting a career reading can be a great way to discern if your current career aligns with your life’s passion and energy.

Dream Interpretation

This type of psychic reading helps to discern the messages you might have in your dream. This can mean your desires and fears become more recognizable to you.

Dreams are typically messages our spirit selves give to our consciousbody; however, interpreting them can bedifficult without the required skills. This is where an experienced medium psychic comes in, as they can help analyze your dreams and provide actionable steps.

Pros

Best match guarantee

Global community for psychic readers and clients alike

Psychic reading services are secure and private

Anonymous feature

You don’t have to prepay for a session

Comes in a mobile app

Cons

There is no uniform price, so online psychics can set their own rates

Kasamba doesn’t have a video chat option

The 3 minutes free promotion is only active for the first time you speak with your online psychic

⇒ Start a free reading with Kasamba top-rated advisors

2. California Psychics - Best Online Psychic Reading Site With Resources

California Psychics is a unique psychic reading platform that offers clients a wide range of online psychic services, including free psychic readings.

California Psychics offers many additional extras, including the ability to get more information about the psychic world and a strict screening process. These factors make them an effective choice for accurate psychic readings.

California Psychics has the experience to back up its claims. Having served over 3 million happy customers, they’ve guided plenty of people toward their true destinies.

Search the Internet for hundreds of psychics and go to their profiles. You'll find free online psychic readings on their pages.

There are a few paid resources that are available, but most of the free ones are pretty good. There are enough resources out there to get you started or see if this psychic is a good match for you.

You have more control over your psychic reading at California Psychics. You can ask your psychic reader to make special requests they don't normally make.

This site also lets you choose from a variety of psychic readers and see which one best resonates with you via free sessions. California Psychics is great for beginners or individuals who love a good bargain. We feel that California Psychics is one of the best online psychic reading sites for video psychic readings.

Moreover, this online psychic reading platform is a great tool for you because it offers you a tremendous amount of free resources that will help you on your spiritual journey.

⇒ Find 100s of handpicked, verified psychic advisors on California Psychics

California Psychics Main Features

Free resources on general subjects

Subscription-based psychic reading plans

Can preview psychic reader for free

Questionnaire-based search for an online psychic match

Interactive online psychic plans

Credit-based systems that use points instead of money

Wide coverage of best psychics online

Career Advice

Sometimes we wake up and realize that the life we are currently living isn't the one we had hoped for and planned for ourselves. This is where this form of psychic reading can come in. All you have to do is book a session with the online psychics at California Psychics. They can help you gain the clarity and insight needed to make the right decisions for your career.

Apart from advice, you also get insight into any energy blocking your path. The reading can yield predictions concerning your future while also providing you with useful alternatives if you want to try your hand at something new.

Life Path

A life path reading can help give accurate and insightful guidance on your path in life. This is useful for those that feel lost without any sense of purpose. Aside from that, you can also discover what you must do to live your best life. Former clients have stated that the life path readings have helped them recognize and achieve their greater purpose in life.

A life path reading can be a great way to discover who you truly are. The online psychics offering this service have first-hand knowledge of finding their life path, so they are better equipped to provide practical life advice.

Pros

Each session comes with a full money-back guarantee

You can get free psychic readings via the Karma rewards program

Extensive interpretations and methods of online psychic readings

You can access psychic readings via live chat or phone

Every online psychic on the platform undergoes a thorough vetting process

The site has real psychics that practice a wide array of psychic disciplines

Cons

Unlike other online psychic sites, you do not get an option for video calls

There aren’t as many online psychics as possible to select from on this site (150)

The only way to get a free psychic reading is to first provide your account information

⇒ Speak to the best psychics at the cheapest prices

3. Psychic Source - Best Psychics for Meeting Your Budget

It can be overwhelming to find a psychic online, but with Psychic Source, you can have a personalized experience. They pair a psychic with you based on a series of short questions about your needs in life and the meanings behind them.

You can choose from phone readings, chat psychics, or video to find the most convenient online psychic reading type. While Psychic Source doesn’t offer free online psychic readings like some other online psychic sites, it does offer more affordable psychic readings for as low as $1/minute.

One of the most unique qualities of Psychic Source is their support and guidance, which are available 24/7. If you need help, you can open a webchat or pick up the phone to speak with a trusted psychic reader for the answers you want.

Psychic Source has many features that set it apart from the competition. It happily connects clients to a psychic advisor free of charge, has a 100% money back satisfaction guarantee, and has 24/7 customer support. Clients will never pay a dime to contact their favorite psychic. It is important to remember that the psychic readers featured on the website are well-screened (for years of experience and highly positive feedback).

⇒ Get a 3 Minute Psychic Reading Session for FREE

Psychic Source offers various services, including astrology, angel readings, clairvoyants, tarot reading, relationship and love psychics, rune stone readings, spiritual psychics and more. This online psychic platform's advisors and customer care agents are compassionate, caring, and kind toward you.

Psychic Source underlines these practices through its initiatives, such as its Kindness Initiative, which donated more than $500,000 to communities in need.

Psychic Source Main Features

Portion of proceeds go to charity

New clients get free psychic readings

PayPal payment method accepted for anonymity

Satisfaction Guarantee

Introductory package for new customers available ($1/minute)

Experienced online psychic readers on the platform

Range of phone, chat, or video readings

Find a Psychic Tool that offers guaranteed pairing

Has been in operation for more than 30 years

Love

With Psychic Source, you can get a psychic reading on love and relationships. The online psychics at Psychic Source can seamlessly pick up on important information. This process means you always get personal guidance. Furthermore, the online psychics at Psychic Source have over a decade of experience providing love and relationship psychic readings.

Career

Career reading is another important aspect that people tend to want answers in. It could be that your career is not progressing as quickly as you want it to. It could also be that you feel stagnant and are looking for a change.

Regardless of what you are looking for, consulting with a career online psychic reader can help you gain the clarity and insight required to make the right decisions in your life. To this end, there are more than 100 real psychics to choose from.

Life

These types of readings were developed to offer insightful and accurate guidance on your life path. This is best suited for those who feel lost with no purpose. Clients can choose from more than 100 highly-rated online psychics for help.

Furthermore, you can recognize just how far or close you are to your dream life thanks to this type of reading. With this reading, you get a closer glimpse of your future.

These readings can be a great way to discover yourself and your purpose in life. The online psychics that offer this reading have personal experience, which makes them better equipped to provide practical advice.

Pros

Website is easy to navigate and browse through

Psychic Source has been around for more than 25 years

Offers a free reading for new customers

Psychic Source offers a wide range of psychic readings and tarot card readings

Cons

Customer service seems to falter compared to others

Some clients have highlighted charging errors

⇒ Find your true purpose with Real Psychics at Psychic Source

4. Purple Garden - Best Psychic Reading Site for Phone, Chat & Video Readings

Purple Garden provides exceptional support by providing phone psychic readings to those in spiritual crisis or needing answers right now. They also have a phone number, which is rare among phone psychics. In this sense, they are our number one best pick for phone psychic readings.

When you purchase an introductory package, you can receive a free 5-minute phone psychic reading with an experienced online psychic. The most experienced advisors are the most qualified and powerful psychics in the business and are dedicated to using their gifts to help you.

If you want to know your future, there is nothing more powerful than a psychic reading. Purple Garden lets you get the answers you need with a dedicated reader who will listen to what's on your mind and help you see into the future.

Purple Garden is the top-rated spiritual advisor who gives you a decided personal psychic reading session at the click of a button. If you don't feel like your first psychic was able to help you as much as you had hoped, you can try again, as Purple Garden will give you five minutes of credit towards your next psychic reading.

That being said, Purple Garden is a great psychic reading service. It's our top choice for accurate readings by phone and has some of the best online psychics around.

⇒ Find the perfect advisor on Purple Garden

Purple Garden Main Features

Convenient psychic phone readings

Free psychic readings with a paid package

Has been in operation since 2005

Comes with a satisfaction guarantee

Introductory psychic reading rates are low ($1) per 10 minutes

All psychic readers have their own profile pages

Houses the top online psychics

Every psychic reader is strictly screened

Love

This psychic reading is generally done by online psychics who intimately understand love and relationships. It can be useful for individuals that have been single for a while. Such a reading can help guide you toward finding your soulmate. This reading can give you the reassurance you need, especially if you believe your spouse is cheating.

Love readings can also help you and your partner get through any rough patches in your relationship. The clarity you gain from the readings can help you decide if this is the path you intend to take or if you are better off being alone.

Tarot Readers

A tarot reading is typically conducted by an online psychic to help tell your fortune. This reading requires a deck of cards that can help provide insight into your past, present, and future.

Angel Insights

With angel insights, you get direct communication with the angels around you. Communicating with these angels can help give you the guidance you need by answering any questions you might have about your life. This type of reading can also be great for those suffering from loss.

The session consists of specific, open- ended questions that can provide insight and help you connect with your guardian angel.

Career

This type of reading helps you discover what your true purpose is. You could be stuck in a funk professionally and need spiritual guidance to break out of it.

A career reading can help you figure out what you need to do to achieve your purpose and truly live your best life. You also learn about any energies that are blocking you from attaining the goals you have set for yourself. Your psychic reader can provide information on how to combat it and channel your true self.

Pros

Psychic readings are available via video, voice, and live chat

You can get readings on the move thanks to the mobile app

There are a plethora of readings services to select from

The unique Journeys feature provides greater insight into the psychics on the platform

Cons

There is a shortage of information on the website

There is no free trial option for new clients

The website is a bit simplified and lacks detailed information

⇒ Start Your Journey To Fulfilment with Purple Garden

5. Keen - Best Customer Experience Guaranteed

Keen Psychics is a network of thousands of talented, experienced spiritual advisors who empower people’s lives by helping them unearth their purpose in life. Psychic readers at Keen have a long history of providing their audience with various services, including fortune telling, tarot card readings, career forecasts, astrology readings, and dream interpretations.

Each online psychic reader is selected for their expertise, which allows them to provide spiritual assistance to others. Keen Psychics offers a broad range of services, from free readings to complete weekly packages. You can choose the package that matches your current financial situation.

Worried about staying anonymous online? Don’t be—Keen Psychics keep your information private. Keen Psychics is for you if you’re looking for a way to explore your spiritual side but are unsure about giving your personal information to another party.

And they are experts at customer service, offering friendly, client-focused approaches to millions of customers. If you’re not satisfied with the service, you can call their customer support team—for free--to work out the problem. Or, if you prefer to contact someone through email, you can submit a web support request.

Keen Psychics offers several advantages over other psychic services. Yet, thanks to their focus on privacy, they are especially suited for those who want proven and trusted spiritual guidance but are worried about keeping things private and anonymous online.

⇒ Pay JUST $1.99 For Your First Reading

Keen Psychics Main Feature

Guaranteed satisfaction

Affordable psychic readings

New customers get $1.99 psychic readings

More than 14 million clients

Online psychic readings are confidential and anonymous

Keen values privacy

Great customer support

Great spiritual advisors

Has been in operation since 1999

Love and relationship

With Keen Psychics, you can get a psychic reading on love and relationships. The psychic readers at Keen Psychics can quickly discern any important information they receive. This process makes it easier for you to always get personal guidance.

Additionally, the online psychics at Keen Psychics are typically experienced, with some having more than 10 years of experience providing love and relationship psychic readings.

Career

If you find that your career path appears stagnant, a career reading can be a great way to understand more about your path. It could be that you aren’t where you thought you would be or aren’t progressing as quickly as you want. This type of reading can also be useful for those who want a career change.

Getting a career reading can help provide you with the clarity and insight required to make the right decisions in your life.

Life

A life reading is helpful to those that want accurate and insightful guidance on their life path. Sometimes we wake up one day and realize that our life hasn’t gone the way we planned. It could be that we are in a rut and have no idea how to get out of it.

A life reading from the online psychics at Keen Psychics can help provide you with the guidance and insight that results in living your best life.

These readings were developed to let you get in touch with your inner self and discover your purpose. You can also learn the steps required to achieve the life that you have always wanted.

Pros

Large network of more than 1,700 online psychics with different experiences and backgrounds

The website is easy to navigate thanks to its intuitive design

You can get a 10-minute psychic reading for just $1.99

Each reading is confidential and anonymous

Cons

There is no video chat option for a psychic reading

You also do not get the option to text your psychic advisor

Psychic reading rates can vary wildly from $2 to as high as $50 per minute, depending on the psychic reader

⇒ Looking for accurate readings? Visit Keen Psychics

General Information & Frequently Asked Questions

Be open to what the psychic might say and try not to be too focused on the outcome. Expect that psychics aren't going to have all the answers but will guide you toward your best spiritual life.

If you're not sure what you want - or if you're just looking for guidance on the future - a psychic can help. They have a different perspective on the world and might see possibilities that you haven't considered yet.

Remember that your spiritual guides are here to guide you to fulfillment and your destiny, even if they might tell you answers you don’t want to hear. Remain present, grateful and hopeful of the possibilities the universe has for you.

When choosing a psychic reading website, remember to enjoy the experience. In the end, what matters most is finding a psychic reading that works for you. That said, we've tried to rate our favorite online psychic reading sites against concerns that everyone—both beginner and advanced psychics alike—will have while searching for an online psychic reader.

However, if you have a specific interest to pursue, you may want to check out other psychic reading websites before settling on one.

Can you get a free online psychic reading?

Getting a psychic reading online with a professional, highly qualified advisor can be expensive. This is why it is absolutely important that new clients are given a free psychic reading. This can be helpful as they can test out the psychic options before making a financial commitment to one.

Just about every online psychic platform highlighted in this article provides a free psychic reading. That being said, there are various ways to get a free psychic reading. It could be via free minutes, typically given at the start of a psychic reading session, discounted rates, or a money-back guarantee.

While all these are nice to have, it is essential that you take the time to double-check the new customer introductory offer available on your chosen online psychic reading platform.

Some sites like California Psychics, for instance, require you to first register with your credit card before you can claim the 10,000 free coins on offer. Others, like Kasamba, offer a straightforward process by offering 3 free minutes with each new psychic you try.

Furthermore, Kasamba gives you 70% OFF your first-ever reading, making it a great choice for those that want cheap psychic readings.

Is it possible to view detailed profiles of online psychics?

You should be able to seamlessly check each online psychic’ profile. The best psychic reading websites typically have a profile page for all their advisors. The profile page should have a picture, a quick bio n the psychic, previous experience, specialties, skills, past client reviews, and availability.

Purple Garden, for example, also displays total psychic readings, experience, languages, zodiac signs, credentials, reviews, availability, and more.

Depending on the psychic chat site you pick, you can get information on customer endorsements, video messages, audio messages, reading style, and tools like Psychic Source. Generally, the more information you have available, the better your decision-making process.

Do the best online psychic reading sites screen online psychics?

Yes, the best psychic readings websites screen their advisors. That being said, not every online psychic reading site screens and tests its online psychics. Some sites require the psychic to provide detailed information about their previous experience. Other sites test their advisors for psychic abilities, and some have no tests or checks.

Nevertheless, there are advantages and disadvantages to these processes. If you are concerned about professionalism and accurate psychic readings, you need to focus on an online psychic reading website that screens and tests every online psychic.

Sites like Purple Garden, for instance, have a strict screening process. The administrators handpick each psychic medium on the site, retesting their skills every couple of months.

You should note that a stringent screening process means the site won’t have the largest catalog of online psychics. Conversely, sites like California Psychics and Keen that don’t have checks have some of the largest collections of online psychics.

You must be especially careful when searching for online psychics that provide accurate psychic readings. A tip to remember when searching for the best psychics online is to stick to medium psychics with 4-star ratings or the platform equivalent. You should also pay attention to reviews from previous customers as they paint a better picture of the reading quality to expect.

Who needs a psychic reading?

Just about anyone can get a psychic reading. It is great for those that have questions or concerns about their life. It can also be great for the individual who wants increased clarity in life.

Can online psychics be trusted?

Every online psychic and site in this article can be trusted as they have tons of experience, with some dating back decades. For instance, California Psychics utilize an extremely stringent process to vet their online psychics. Other websites on the list have privacy and security tools that ensure client protection above all.

Does an online psychic tell you what you want to hear?

No, real psychics tell you only the truth. They aim to help you recognize the paths in your life that aren’t aligned with your soul’s purpose. The job of a psychic reader is to help you find the path, not guide you down one of their choosing.

Can online psychics predict accurately?

The accuracy of a psychic reading can depend on many factors, such as the expertise of the reader, their chosen technique, and how open you are with them. The majority of online psychics provide accurate readings; however, there may be some exceptions to this rule.

To make sure you get an accurate reading, it is best to stick with the most highly rated psychic websites suggested in this article.

Do you get the same accurate psychic readings via phone as in person?

Most believe a psychic visitation requires colorful drapes, crystal balls, runes, and a shadowy dark room. It is also a common misconception that you must be in the same room as the psychic reader. This is not the case, as the best psychic isn't hindered by time or space. Real psychics can tap into your energy field from wherever you are.

You, as a client, need to trust the psychic reader and the process to get accurate psychic readings. It doesn't matter what your communication method is, be it via phone, email or video chat.

How to Select the Ideal Psychic Reading Site?

When looking for the most reliable psychic reading websites, there are a few points to consider:

How many years of experience do the psychics providing readings on this website have?

Are the psychics highly rated by other customers?

Does the spiritual readings site offer a satisfaction guarantee?

Are there online psychics available via video call, email, chat, or phone?

Does the site offer free minutes when you start a session?

These are all important questions to ask when trying to find the best psychic readings websites. Knowing the answers will help determine if you are conducting business with a reputable site that prioritizes convenience, customer experience, and accurate psychic readings. Doing careful research can ensure that you get the most out of your experience.

Do Phone Psychic Readings Work?

While the mediums might be different, you should know that psychic phone readings work the exact same way traditional face-to-face psychic readings do. The session begins with your online psychic reader asking questions about your life, your reason for calling, and any other issues you might have or want to discuss.

The psychic reader then uses your answers combined with their intuition and psychic abilities to assess the situation. The universe typically guides the answers they give. Depending on how in-depth you want your psychic reading to be, your psychic phone readings can last for about an hour. You can also have a short reading that lasts just 10 minutes. The average time spent on psychic phone readings is 30 minutes.

When calling an online psychic for a psychic reading, you should have a list of questions you want to ask the psychic medium written down beforehand. This can help the process of discovering yourself go by much more seamlessly. Plus, it could possibly cut down the costs of your reading. This is especially important if you are on the phone with a psychic that has a high rate.