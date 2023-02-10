At the moment, the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13) are listed with the 46th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Buckeyes host the Michigan State Spartans. The two teams hit the court at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Ohio State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 46th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-New Year +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Ohio State Team Stats

Ohio State has a +168 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. It is putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball and is allowing 68.0 per outing to rank 133rd in college basketball.

The Buckeyes have an 8-4 record at home and a 1-7 record on the road while going 2-2 in neutral-site games.

Ohio State is 9-5 in games it was listed as favorites, and has a single win (1-7) in games it was listed as underdogs.

In Big Ten action, Ohio State is 3-10. It is 8-3 outside of conference play.

In one-possession games, the Buckeyes are 1-3. They also have won only once in games decided by six points or fewer (1-7).

Ohio State has been victorious in just one game when favored by three points or fewer this season (1-1), but it has eight wins in 12 games when favored by three or more points.

Ohio State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-9 | Q2 Record: 2-3 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 6-1

3-9 | 2-3 | 0-0 | 6-1 Ohio State has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But it also has nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the eighth-most.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Ohio State Players

Brice Sensabaugh leads the Buckeyes scoring 16.7 points per game.

Isaac Likekele leads Ohio State with 2.9 assists a game and Zed Key paces the team with 7.8 rebounds per outing.

Sensabaugh is the top three-point shooter for the Buckeyes, connecting on 2.0 per contest.

Bruce Thornton leads the team with 0.8 steals per game. Key collects 1.0 block an outing to pace Ohio State.

