Saturday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (18-5, 10-2 Big East) against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-9, 4-8 Big East) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 83-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Musketeers, who are the favorites in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier should cover the spread, which currently sits at 9.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 162.5 total.

Xavier vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Line: Xavier -9.5

Point Total: 162.5

Xavier vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 83, St. John's (NY) 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. St. John's (NY)

Pick ATS: Xavier (-9.5)



Xavier (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (162.5)



Xavier has compiled an 11-9-0 record against the spread this season, while St. John's (NY) is 8-11-0. A total of 15 out of the Musketeers' games this season have hit the over, and 10 of the Red Storm's games have gone over. The teams score 160.6 points per game combined, 1.9 less than this matchup's over/under. Over the past 10 games, Xavier has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. St. John's (NY) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (scoring 83.3 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 76.2 per outing to rank 334th in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential overall.

Xavier is 40th in college basketball at 35 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Xavier connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (200th in college basketball) at a 39.6% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 36.6% from deep.

The Musketeers average 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and give up 93 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.5 per game (222nd in college basketball) and force 12.1 (202nd in college basketball play).

