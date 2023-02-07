The Dayton Flyers (15-9, 7-4 A-10) travel to face the VCU Rams (18-6, 9-2 A-10) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Dayton vs. VCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers are shooting 47% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 42.1% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Dayton is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Flyers are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 236th.

The Flyers' 69.3 points per game are six more points than the 63.3 the Rams allow to opponents.

Dayton is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

At home, Dayton averages 74.4 points per game. Away, it averages 64.3.

At home, the Flyers concede 58.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 67.

At home, Dayton makes 7.1 triples per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

Dayton Schedule