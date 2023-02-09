How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Value City Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Ohio State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- Ohio State has an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 34th.
- The Buckeyes score 75.6 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 62 the Wildcats allow.
- When Ohio State puts up more than 62 points, it is 11-9.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio State is averaging 79.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 67.6 points per contest.
- The Buckeyes are surrendering 61.8 points per game this season at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Ohio State has played better in home games this season, sinking 7.6 treys per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 86-70
|Assembly Hall
|2/2/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-60
|Value City Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 77-69
|Crisler Center
|2/9/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Value City Arena
|2/12/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.