The Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 MAC) take on the Akron Zips (17-7, 9-2 MAC) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Convocation Center Ohio. Jaylin Hunter of the Bobcats and Enrique Freeman of the Zips are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Location: Athens, Ohio

CBS Sports Network

Akron's Last Game

In its previous game, Akron lost to the Toledo on Tuesday, 84-74. Its high scorer was Xavier Castaneda with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Xavier Castaneda 23 4 1 2 0 3 Trendon Hankerson 20 2 0 1 0 6 Enrique Freeman 10 12 3 0 0 0

Akron Players to Watch

Freeman leads the Zips in rebounding (11.0 per game), and produces 15.1 points and 2.0 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Zips get 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Trendon Hankerson.

The Zips get 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Greg Tribble.

Tavari Johnson is posting 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)