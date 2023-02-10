How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - February 10
The Cleveland State Vikings (14-11, 9-5 Horizon) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 6-8 Horizon) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Colonials allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland State shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.
- The Vikings are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials sit at 166th.
- The 70.9 points per game the Vikings average are just 3.5 more points than the Colonials allow (67.4).
- When Cleveland State scores more than 67.4 points, it is 11-4.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Cleveland State is posting 74.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (67.9).
- The Vikings are surrendering 67.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.6 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (67.9).
- In home games, Cleveland State is draining 1.7 more threes per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (4.6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (31.9%) compared to on the road (30.3%).
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|IUPUI
|W 78-72
|Wolstein Center
|2/2/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|L 85-67
|Calihan Hall
|2/4/2023
|@ Oakland
|L 92-89
|Athletics Center O'rena
|2/10/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Wolstein Center
|2/12/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|2/17/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Wolstein Center
