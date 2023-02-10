How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - February 10
The Dayton Flyers (16-9, 8-4 A-10) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (16-8, 8-3 A-10) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Dayton Stats Insights
- This season, the Flyers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Billikens' opponents have knocked down.
- Dayton has a 16-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens rank 22nd.
- The Flyers record only 1.9 fewer points per game (69) than the Billikens give up (70.9).
- When Dayton scores more than 70.9 points, it is 9-1.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Dayton is putting up 10.4 more points per game (74.4) than it is on the road (64).
- In 2022-23, the Flyers are ceding 58.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 65.9.
- In home games, Dayton is sinking one more threes per game (7.1) than away from home (6.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (32%).
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 85-81
|UD Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 68-59
|Reilly Center
|2/7/2023
|@ VCU
|W 62-58
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|2/10/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|UD Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/22/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
