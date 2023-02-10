Top Kent State Players to Watch vs. Buffalo - February 10
Sincere Carry is one of the players to watch on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bulls (12-12, 6-5 MAC) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 MAC) at Alumni Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.
How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, February 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Alumni Arena
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV
Kent State's Last Game
In its most recent game, Kent State beat the Bowling Green on Tuesday, 87-64. Its leading scorer was Malique Jacobs with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malique Jacobs
|17
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Cli'Ron Hornbeak
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chris Payton
|14
|6
|1
|0
|3
|0
Kent State Players to Watch
Jacobs is posting 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 36.9% of his shots from the floor.
Miryne Thomas gets the Golden Flashes 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Cli'Ron Hornbeak is No. 1 on the Golden Flashes in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 5.7 points and 0.3 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Giovanni Santiago gives the Golden Flashes 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malique Jacobs
|12.3
|6.3
|4.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|Sincere Carry
|17.4
|2.7
|5.1
|0.9
|0.2
|1.6
|Miryne Thomas
|10.8
|5.9
|0.5
|1.1
|0.8
|1.6
|Chris Payton
|8.1
|5.4
|0.2
|0.5
|1.8
|0.0
|Cli'Ron Hornbeak
|5.1
|5.4
|0.2
|0.5
|0.4
|0.0
