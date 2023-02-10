How to Watch Ohio vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - February 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 MAC) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (17-7, 9-2 MAC) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Ohio vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Ohio Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Zips' opponents have made.
- In games Ohio shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 13-8 overall.
- The Zips are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bobcats sit at 43rd.
- The Bobcats record 78.1 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 63.6 the Zips give up.
- Ohio has a 13-10 record when putting up more than 63.6 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio posts 82.5 points per game in home games, compared to 76.5 points per game away from home, a difference of six points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bobcats are giving up 65.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 80.7.
- Ohio is making 9.4 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 3.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.3 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 90-79
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|2/4/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 78-68
|Convocation Center Ohio
|2/7/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 82-76
|NIU Convocation Center
|2/10/2023
|Akron
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|2/14/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|2/18/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.