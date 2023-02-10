The Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) are home in Big East play against the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Xavier vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

Xavier is 18-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 350th.

The Musketeers' 83.8 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 67.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Xavier is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 66.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

At home Xavier is putting up 85.6 points per game, 3.5 more than it is averaging on the road (82.1).

The Musketeers give up 72.9 points per game at home, and 80.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Xavier makes more trifectas away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (40.1%) than at home (39.1%).

Xavier Schedule