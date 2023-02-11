Saturday's contest between the Akron Zips (14-8) and the Ball State Cardinals (20-4) at James A. Rhodes Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Akron coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Zips dropped their most recent matchup 88-63 against Northern Illinois on Wednesday.

Akron vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Akron vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 69, Ball State 68

Akron Schedule Analysis

On November 13, the Zips captured their best win of the season, an 85-69 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

The Zips have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (six).

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on January 28

58-50 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 18

70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 28

73-64 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 4

61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 18

Akron Performance Insights