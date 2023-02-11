Saturday's contest features the IUPUI Jaguars (14-10) and the Cleveland State Vikings (22-3) clashing at IUPUI Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-58 victory for heavily favored IUPUI according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Vikings claimed an 88-49 win over Chicago State.

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 70, Cleveland State 58

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

Against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Vikings captured their signature win of the season on November 15, a 90-83 road victory.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 16-0 (1.000%) -- the second-most wins.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

92-59 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on January 8

76-58 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on December 11

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on December 29

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 4

81-50 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 12

Cleveland State Performance Insights