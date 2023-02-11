Kent State vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-7) and the Bowling Green Falcons (21-2) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Kent State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 11.
The Golden Flashes head into this game on the heels of a 68-63 victory over Central Michigan on Wednesday.
Kent State vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
Kent State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kent State 70, Bowling Green 66
Kent State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Buffalo Bulls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Flashes captured their best win of the season on January 4, a 64-63 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kent State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Flashes are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 27
- 59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 20
- 58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on November 26
- 77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 13
- 57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on February 1
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes average 70.3 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +199 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.
- Offensively, Kent State is tallying 67.8 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (70.3 points per game) is 2.5 PPG higher.
- The Golden Flashes are averaging 75.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 65.3 points per contest.
- Kent State is giving up 57.1 points per game this year at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (66.6).
- The Golden Flashes have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 68.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.1 points fewer than the 70.3 they've scored this season.
