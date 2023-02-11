Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-7) and the Bowling Green Falcons (21-2) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Kent State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 11.

The Golden Flashes head into this game on the heels of a 68-63 victory over Central Michigan on Wednesday.

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 70, Bowling Green 66

Kent State Schedule Analysis

Against the Buffalo Bulls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Flashes captured their best win of the season on January 4, a 64-63 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kent State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Flashes are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 27

59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 20

58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on November 26

77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on November 13

57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 147) on February 1

Kent State Performance Insights