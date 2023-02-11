Saturday's game features the Toledo Rockets (18-4) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-15) facing off at Millett Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-60 victory for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the RedHawks earned a 71-53 victory over Western Michigan.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 76, Miami (OH) 60

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks' best victory this season came against the Kent State Golden Flashes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 114) in our computer rankings. The RedHawks brought home the 84-76 win at home on January 11.

The RedHawks have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (seven).

Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins

79-53 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 28

74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 18

71-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on February 8

79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 190) on November 11

73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on December 2

Miami (OH) Performance Insights