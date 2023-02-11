Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (4-18) and Northern Illinois Huskies (12-10) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bobcats lost their most recent outing 81-44 against Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 72, Northern Illinois 68

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats registered their best win of the season on November 29, when they secured a 52-51 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bobcats are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on November 26

84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 21

65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on February 1

Ohio Performance Insights