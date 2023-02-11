Saturday's game features the Toledo Rockets (18-4) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-15) matching up at Millett Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-60 win for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Rockets earned a 91-73 win over Buffalo.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 76, Miami (OH) 60

Toledo Schedule Analysis

On December 8, the Rockets registered their best win of the season, a 71-68 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 18), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

57-45 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on December 11

91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 41) on December 4

91-73 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 8

80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 26

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on January 11

Toledo Performance Insights