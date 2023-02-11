Saturday's game features the Toledo Rockets (18-4) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-15) matching up at Millett Hall in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-60 win for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Rockets earned a 91-73 win over Buffalo.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Toledo 76, Miami (OH) 60

Toledo Schedule Analysis

  • On December 8, the Rockets registered their best win of the season, a 71-68 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who are a top 50 team (No. 18), according to our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 57-45 at home over Dayton (No. 40) on December 11
  • 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 41) on December 4
  • 91-73 at home over Buffalo (No. 57) on February 8
  • 80-70 over UT Arlington (No. 97) on November 26
  • 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 113) on January 11

Toledo Performance Insights

  • The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game, with a +251 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (45th in college basketball) and allow 62.7 per contest (140th in college basketball).
  • Toledo scores more in conference action (76.5 points per game) than overall (74.1).
  • At home, the Rockets score 76.1 points per game. On the road, they average 72.4.
  • At home Toledo is giving up 59.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than it is on the road (66.9).
  • While the Rockets are posting 74.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 77 a contest.

