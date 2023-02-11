Saturday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (17-7) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-20) at Beeghly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-50 and heavily favors Youngstown State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Penguins head into this game after an 85-62 victory against Oakland on Thursday.

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 74, Detroit Mercy 50

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Penguins took down the Green Bay Phoenix 63-60 on January 20.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Youngstown State is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins

52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on January 28

59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 2

61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 22

81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 205) on November 7

85-62 at home over Oakland (No. 214) on February 9

Youngstown State Performance Insights