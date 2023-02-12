The Cleveland State Vikings (15-11, 10-5 Horizon) take on the Youngstown State Penguins (20-6, 12-3 Horizon) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday at Wolstein Center. Tristan Enaruna of the Vikings and Adrian Nelson of the Penguins are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Wolstein Center

Wolstein Center Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State's Last Game

Cleveland State won its previous game versus Robert Morris, 57-55, on Friday. Deshon Parker was its leading scorer with 12 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Deshon Parker 12 6 3 2 0 0 Tristan Enaruna 11 6 0 1 2 1 Drew Lowder 11 4 1 1 0 2

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Enaruna leads his squad in points per contest (14.6), and also puts up 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Parker paces his team in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tujautae Williams averages 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Deante Johnson paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.4), and also posts 7.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Drew Lowder posts 10.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)