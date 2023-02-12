Brice Sensabaugh is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) match up with the Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) at Value City Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Ohio State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Ohio State lost to the Northwestern on Thursday, 69-63. Justice Sueing scored a team-high 19 points (and added two assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Justice Sueing 19 8 2 0 0 0 Bruce Thornton 12 2 3 0 0 0 Zed Key 8 10 2 0 1 0

Ohio State Players to Watch

Sensabaugh is tops on his squad in both points (16.7) and assists (1.0) per game, and also averages 5.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zed Key paces the Buckeyes at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.8 assists and 11.4 points.

Sueing averages 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor.

Bruce Thornton averages 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sean McNeil is posting 9.4 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

